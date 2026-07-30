National Football League
Jacksonville Jaguars Over/Under Win Total: Will Jags Finally Break Through?
National Football League

Jacksonville Jaguars Over/Under Win Total: Will Jags Finally Break Through?

Published Jul. 30, 2026 12:53 a.m. ET

Eventually, Trevor Lawrence's charge has to break through — right?

The former No. 1 pick won his second-ever division crown last season and made his second postseason appearance. He also guided Jacksonville to double-digit wins for the first time in his career.

Still, the Jags have not sniffed the Super Bowl.

Let's check out the Jaguars' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Over 8.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Under 8.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

What to know: After winning just four games in 2024, the Jaguars completed an incredible turnaround in 2025 with 13 wins and an AFC South title in Liam Coen’s first season as head coach. 

However, Jacksonville did suffer a few notable free-agent losses, including Travis Etienne Jr. and Devin Lloyd, which could help explain the team’s lower projected win total entering 2026.

Lawrence started all 17 games, throwing for 4,007 yards, 29 TDs and 12 picks. He only completed 60.9% of his passes though. 

Odds: This upcoming season, Jacksonville is the +245 second choice to win the AFC South, the +1500 ninth choice to win the AFC and the +3000 17th choice to win the Super Bowl.

 
 
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: New York Giants Over/Under Win Total: Can John Harbaugh Turn Things Around?

New York Giants Over/Under Win Total: Can John Harbaugh Turn Things Around?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes