Jacksonville Jaguars Over/Under Win Total: Will Jags Finally Break Through?

Eventually, Trevor Lawrence's charge has to break through — right?

The former No. 1 pick won his second-ever division crown last season and made his second postseason appearance. He also guided Jacksonville to double-digit wins for the first time in his career.

Still, the Jags have not sniffed the Super Bowl.

Let's check out the Jaguars' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Jacksonville Jaguars

Over 8.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Under 8.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

What to know: After winning just four games in 2024, the Jaguars completed an incredible turnaround in 2025 with 13 wins and an AFC South title in Liam Coen’s first season as head coach.

However, Jacksonville did suffer a few notable free-agent losses, including Travis Etienne Jr. and Devin Lloyd, which could help explain the team’s lower projected win total entering 2026.

Lawrence started all 17 games, throwing for 4,007 yards, 29 TDs and 12 picks. He only completed 60.9% of his passes though.

Odds: This upcoming season, Jacksonville is the +245 second choice to win the AFC South, the +1500 ninth choice to win the AFC and the +3000 17th choice to win the Super Bowl.