'It Would Mean a Lot': Rams QB Matthew Stafford Cherishes Being in MVP Conversation

Matthew Stafford isn't running away from the MVP talk.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback embraced being a part of the MVP discussion when FOX Sports' Erin Andrews asked him what it's like to be among the few front-runners for the award at the season's halfway mark.

"It would mean a lot, obviously," Stafford told Andrews during a conversation on "FOX NFL Sunday." "I just have so much respect and reverence for this game. It’s humbling for me to be a part of it for as long as I’ve been able to be a part of it.

"When you get opportunities to play good football and be named with some of the greatest players that have ever played at your position, I mean, I pinch myself a lot of times thinking about that. Sean [McVay] will flip me a game ball or something and say you broke Dan Marino’s record or something like that. I’m like, golly, you know? I just remember as a kid growing up watching NFL Films and watching all the old-school games. Just to be a part of that now is something I don’t take for granted. I am blessed to be in this spot for sure."

Stafford is arguably having the best season of his career despite his age (37) and a training camp full of injury concerns. Entering Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), Stafford leads the NFL in passing yards per game (268.4) and passing touchdowns (21). He's also sixth in passer rating (113.2), helping the Rams get out to a 6-2 start and still being effective despite star wide receiver Puka Nacua missing time in recent weeks.

Stafford and Davante Adams have formed a quick connection, and running back Kyren Williams has been effective. But Stafford believes that his age helps give him the ultimate edge.

"I definitely have a ton of experience to draw on," he said when Andrews asked if the game has slowed down for him. "I feel like I've played most of, if not all, the [defensive] coordinators in the league before, and I feel like that's also a chess match."

Stafford's age certainly shows in his beard, which has gradually begun to gray. As he continues to take some tough hits, Stafford recently earned a comparison to former Western movie star John Wayne from McVay.

And just like Wayne, Stafford isn't afraid to get into a heated battle.

"Hell yeah, I black out. I go crazy," Stafford said of his mic'd up video from the Rams' win over the Indianapolis Colts earlier this season. "I love the mic'd up moments because Kelly (Stafford's wife) and my girls love it and it's all fun. But I also hate it. I'm a different person on Sundays."

That different person didn't show up for Stafford's interview with Andrews. The star quarterback said that he feels "humble to still be playing," recognizing that Father Time might come calling soon.

"I enjoy playing on Sundays and competing on Sundays. I love practicing out here with these guys," Stafford said. "You know, I missed a lot of training camp this year with the back. You kind of realize again how much you love playing, how much you love being out there, and how much you appreciate those moments. I’m appreciating them and enjoying all the moments in the moment. I’m just trying to have fun while I go out there and compete."

For now, Stafford is cherishing the moments he has on the field, especially the weekly chess battles with opposing coaches.

"I just love being right," he said. "It's no fun being wrong."