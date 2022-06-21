National Football League Is Ezekiel Elliott's future with Cowboys in jeopardy? 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Last year was a down one for Ezekiel Elliott.

The three-time Pro Bowler was the Cowboys' primary ball-carrier in 2021, but from a production standpoint, his numbers paled in comparison to the team's backup RB, Tony Pollard. Elliott broke through the 1,000-yard mark again after last reaching the threshold in 2019 (he had 1,357 yards that year) but did so while taking 107 more carries (237) than Pollard, who finished with 719 rushing yards.

Elliott averaged 4.2 yards per tote, while Pollard was near the top of the league in the same category, at 5.5. Zeke's showing was far from the dominant outbursts he's displayed in years past, and with a potential out built into his contract after this season, 2022 could not be more critical for Elliott's future in Dallas.

In the eyes of lifelong Cowboys fan Skip Bayless, Elliott's unlikely to turn his downtrend into favorable fortunes.

"On a scale of 1-10, I give Elliott 3 [on his chances of becoming the best running back in the NFL]", Bayless said Tuesday on "Undisputed." "I hold out some hope to find out what No. 21 is really made of.

"Now, there's no more cushion and golden parachute of another year of guaranteed money. This is the last year. They can cut him without regret, and put him out on the open market if he plummets one more time to a career-low yards per game – it was 59 last year – let's say he goes to 49, I don't know if he can get another job."

According to Bayless, if Elliott doesn't string together a spectacular showing, he could lose not only Dallas' interest, but the NFL's as a whole.

"Zeke could be out of football in a year if he continues [to play like this]," Bayless forewarned. "To run down the list, he [averages] 109 yards a game in his rookie year, then 98, 96, then gets his money, 85, 65, and 59 last year. Even the catches and yards per catch have gone down almost every year. The stats are screaming washed, washed, washed."

Will Ezekiel Elliott return to top form for Cowboys this season? Ezekiel Elliott has reportedly been healthy and felt good during the Dallas Cowboys' offseason training program.

