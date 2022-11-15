National Football League Is Eagles' Jalen Hurts still MVP-worthy after loss to Commanders? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the NFL this season. The conversation shifted, at least slightly, in Week 10.

After leading the Eagles to eight straight wins to begin 2022, Hurts struggled in a 32-21 home loss to the rival Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. The third-year starter threw for just 175 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and ran for 28 yards and another score.

Those developments dropped Hurts' MVP odds to +500, which is tied for second with the Bills' Josh Allen and the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa.

"Undisputed" cohost Skip Bayless believes Hurts should be the front-runner for the award over the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

"Better leader, he's more consistent, he's more dependable. He just is," Bayless said of Hurts. "He's changed life in Philadelphia. I'm not taking away from what he did last night. Right now, the more valuable player has been Jalen Hurts to date."

Hurts has totaled 2,217 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 106.4 passer rating while completing 67.9% of his passes this season. He has also rushed for 354 yards and seven touchdowns. The latter figure leads the NFL for QBs.

Running the ball wasn't as big a part of the equation for the Eagles, as they tied a season-low with 20 attempts for 94 yards. Philadelphia, it's worth noting, ran just 47 plays from scrimmage. The lack of rushes confused "Undisputed" cohost Shannon Sharpe.

"What I don't get about the Eagles, four rushes in the first half?," Sharpe questioned. "It seems to me that A.J. Brown was nicked. So, you thought, ‘A.J. Brown, our best receiver, he’s hurt, so the best thing for us to do is to ask Jalen Hurts to drop back and throw the ball more?' You are a running football team. Most of your success comes off of RPOs. To ask Jalen Hurts, and he has improved throwing the football, to drop back and just sling it, you're setting yourself up for trouble."

Through nine games, Philadelphia is averaging 234.2 passing yards (11th in NFL), 142.7 rushing yards (sixth), 376.9 total yards (fourth) and 27.3 points (third) per game this season. Despite owning the best record in football, the 8-1 Eagles sit just one game ahead of the New York Giants and two games ahead of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

Philly hits the road next week to take on the Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1).

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more