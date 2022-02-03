National Football League Is Cooper Kupp having the greatest season ever for a receiver? 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Peter Schrager

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

We've got an extra week to wait until the Super Bowl comes around, but that doesn't stop the Schrager Cheat Sheet from moving right along.

Each week — even Pro Bowl week — I take a look at several things you need to know heading into the NFL weekend. This week we take a deeper look at Cooper Kupp's dream season, admire the professionalism of Jimmy Garoppolo, examine the relationship between Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, and more.

1. Cooper Kupp's dream season continues

I've written more about Rams star Cooper Kupp this season than any other wide receiver in the league, and that's because he's in the midst of one of the greatest five-month spans any NFL receiver has ever had. It would be one thing if Kupp — as in Michael Thomas' 2019 record-breaking season or Calvin Johnson's big one less than a decade before — had a great regular season only to fizzle in the playoffs.

But it's quite the contrary for Kupp, who, somehow, some way, has elevated his game in the playoffs. In three postseason contests, the NFL's leader in receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns has not only matched his regular season but also improved upon it.

Against the Buccaneers in the divisional round, Kupp caught nine balls for 183 yards and a touchdown, including the biggest reception of the season. In the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers, he was even better, catching 11 balls for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Seven of his receptions came on third downs, with six of them serving as first-down conversions.

In the history of the NFL, there are a few seasons spot-shadowed as the greatest campaigns ever. The aforementioned seasons by Thomas and Johnson, Marvin Harrison's 2002 season, Herman Moore's 1995 campaign and Randy Moss' 2007 masterpiece are often mentioned.

But the gold standard is Jerry Rice's 1995 performance. That year, Rice had 122 catches, 1,848 yards and 15 touchdowns. In the playoffs, though, Green Bay beat San Francisco 27-17 in the divisional round. Rice was great, catching 11 balls for 117 yards, but not great enough.

As far as postseason performances go, it's Larry Fitzgerald's 2009 run over everyone else. But even Larry Fitz, who caught 30 balls and had an absurd seven touchdowns in four postseason games as the Cardinals surprisingly reached the Super Bowl, came up just short of a championship.

Kupp is on the verge of not only having one of the greatest regular seasons ever by a wideout but also one of the greatest postseasons.

He won't win the MVP. He might not get a single vote. But if the Rams win it all, it'll be difficult not to remember 2021 as the Cooper Kupp season.

2. Jimmy G

Alex Smith was all class on the way out of both San Francisco and Kansas City, replaced both times by younger, perhaps more exciting quarterbacks who took their teams to the Super Bowl after Smith left. Now he is the example I always point to when considering a veteran quarterback who handles being replaced with class and grace. Smith's teammates always loved him, and his coaches would scream from the mountaintops about what a quality person he was.

Insert Jimmy Garoppolo, whose season-ending news conference Tuesday sure felt like a goodbye to the Bay Area, the 49ers and the media. And it was awesome. His last words?

"Before we end, guys, I just wanted to do a quick thank you to all you guys, the media," he said. "Since I got here, you guys have been awesome. It's been some ups and downs between all of us, but for the most part, you guys have been awesome. Just a good group to deal with. You guys are very engaging, and it's just fun to be around you guys.

"It's been a fun ride, guys, and I really appreciate you for that. And yeah, I'll miss you guys. Thank you guys again. Faithful, thank you very much for everything. It's been crazy, man. Just all the comebacks at Levi's, comebacks on the road, ups and downs. It's been a hell of a ride, guys. I love you guys."

This one got me. But it was Trey Lance's quote that blew me away even more. After heaping praise about what Garoppolo meant to him all season, Lance — who has a bright future ahead of him and will replace Jimmy G in San Francisco — said the following: "He’s going to be one of my best friends for my whole entire life."

I think Garoppolo will start somewhere next season. We can play that game in a few weeks, and many shows and insiders already have. But all that might be secondary to the impact he has made on teammates and the "Good Guy" factor that is so obviously evident. It's guys such as Jimmy who stick around the league until they're 40. And I have no doubt that if his health holds up, he will do the same.

3. College teammates off to Vegas

Josh McDaniels is the Raiders' new coach, and I've seen a lot of head-scratching as to why. There are myriad reasons he was hired, but one that is not being mentioned nearly enough is McDaniels' relationship with new Las Vegas GM Dave Ziegler. Imagine getting to work with your old buddy from college to build something really cool and innovative and having someone pay you heaps of money to do it? That's what McDaniels and Ziegler are doing in Vegas, with Mark Davis — an owner who rarely meddles in anything — footing the bill.

McDaniels and Ziegler went to John Carroll University together. The small Ohio football powerhouse — which has churned out coaches and executives such as Don Shula, Tom Telesco, Dave Caldwell, Greg Roman, Nick Caserio, Jerry Schuplinski, Pat Moriarty and Chris Polian, among others — is where the relationship between McDaniels and Ziegler started.

But it was in Denver, after McDaniels got the Broncos' head-coaching job at the age of 32, where it accelerated. One of McDaniels' first hires was a young, up-and-coming football mind: Ziegler. Eventually, they'd end up in New England together after the Denver experiment flamed out, and they've been on the same staff ever since.

That's nearly 25 years of knowing each other. And now, one is the GM, one is the coach, and they have no problem understanding the roles. In the opening news conference, McDaniels made it very clear that Ziegler would have final say on the 53-man roster.

McDaniels was also open in sharing that he had already reached out to Derek Carr, not only letting the quarterback know that he sees him as part of the Raiders' future but also telling him how much he admires his play.

I've gotten to know McDaniels over the past few years. Couple of things to note: First, he's not the same guy he was 12 years ago, when he was fired at the age of 33. Second, he's not a guy who ever leaks anything to the media. Those things that happen behind closed doors in Las Vegas will be sacred. I assure you that.

People rarely get second chances at dream opportunities. McDaniels waited selectively before taking another crack at coaching an NFL team. Ultimately, Vegas is where he ended up. And he's coming with one of his closest confidantes — a guy he has known for 25 years — by his side.

4. The most conflicted man in America next Sunday

I don't typically talk about agents or care about who represents whom when it comes to NFL chatter. Readers and viewers care about it even less. But I couldn't help but notice one thing when the Super Bowl teams were finally determined: Joe Burrow is represented by Atlanta-based power agent Brian Ayrault. So is Aaron Donald.

Imagine being Ayrault on Super Bowl Sunday, watching one prized client violently pursue another prized client on every given snap. I suppose there could be worse problems. After all, both guys are set to make quite a bit of money — both on the field and off — in the coming offseason.

5. Walker Hayes

I live in New York City, where Walker Hayes' music is not exactly being blared from cars or played in nightclubs. But I must say, the guy who sings what I call "The Applebee's Jingle" absolutely tore it up at halftime at Arrowhead Stadium. I was there Sunday, I heard that song (which is actually called "Fancy Like"), and I immediately started to do what appeared to be some dance moves in my seat.

I didn't realize the performance completely drowned out the CBS halftime show, but I appreciated my buddy Nate Burleson's response to it when watching it back Monday. He danced to it.

He had some fun with the situation instead of trying to talk about what the linemen were doing in the trenches or breaking down the way one team was establishing the run. Nate was into the music because the music was what he heard. Yep, "The Applebee's Jingle" will do that to ya.

Enjoy the Pro Bowl!

Peter Schrager is an NFL writer for FOX Sports and a host of "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network.

