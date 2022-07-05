Josh Allen Is Bills' Josh Allen the NFL's greatest QB playing right now? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen the premier signal-caller in the NFL right now?

It's a no-brainer if you ask Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who recently spoke candidly about his teammate.

"I think we've got the best quarterback in the damn league," Poyer said . "So, that being said, I think the sky is the limit for this team."

On Tuesday, Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley engaged in a spirited debate on " Speak For Yourself " while discussing if Allen is currently the best QB in the NFL.

Josh Allen and the Bills are confident heading into the NFL season which prompts Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to ponder if Allen is the best QB in the NFL.

"In terms of talent, in terms of checking every single box that you can, in terms of intangibles and tangibles, no one checks more than Josh Allen," Wiley said. "Now, we have some quarterbacks that I would consider right on the same tier as Josh Allen … but [he] is different [from] those guys (Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes) because Josh Allen can do everything that they can do, but he also can do it better. What hasn't happened for Josh Allen is that he hasn't pierced through yet, went to the Super Bowl and won it all.

"But when you talk about individual quarterback — looking at their attributes, looking at what they can do on the field and looking at what they personally do at the position in terms of accomplishments — whew, look at Josh Allen," Wiley added. "He continues to improve every single year. … Josh Allen is the greatest QB that we have playing right now."

Acho wasn't convinced, however, saying that Allen's talent can only carry him so far in this debate.

"Unequivocally, Josh Allen — talent-wise, arm, mobility — he's the best, but he's not the best quarterback," Acho said. "I respect the game of football and I respect greatness too much to simply stop at somebody being the most talented as being the best. While you might have the best talent, you're not the best player until you prove it on the field. Josh Allen hasn't won or advanced to a Super Bowl. Josh Allen hasn't even won that AFC championship game, thus he hasn't advanced to a Super Bowl.

"My issue with Josh Allen is this: Sean McDermott is a better coach than the [Cincinnati] Bengals' head coach in [Zac] Taylor. Josh Allen is supposed to be a better quarterback than the Bengals' quarterback in Joe Burrow. The Bills definitely have a better defense than the Bengals' defense, but the Bengals went further. There's no way that the Bills can [be] this much greater than the Bengals but have fallen that much shorter. I gotta start to look at Josh Allen and say, ‘Though you have the best talent, you’re not the best player.'"

Allen and Co. were last seen going toe-to-toe with Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game, which ended the Bills' season after they fell just short to Mahomes' squad in overtime.

During the regular season, Allen completed 63.3% of his passes for 4,407 yards — the eighth-most in the league — and 36 touchdowns, good for the seventh-most. Last season marked the second-straight season that Allen finished with over 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

