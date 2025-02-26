National Football League
How is Travis Kelce coping with the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss? By listening to Taylor Swift
National Football League

How is Travis Kelce coping with the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss? By listening to Taylor Swift

Published Feb. 26, 2025 11:42 p.m. ET

Losing isn't a feeling that Travis Kelce has known all too well over the last few years. But after the Kansas City Chiefs' tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Kelce is coping with the defeat through a familiar voice.

The Chiefs' star tight end shared that he's been listening to his girlfriend Taylor Swift's songs following the Super Bowl loss. 

"Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first," Kelce said on the most recent episode of "New Heights," the podcast he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. "I listen to music that is very telling of my mood.

"I just listen to Taylor's music. She has something for everything."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelce admitting that he listens to Swift's music even during tough times shouldn't be too surprising. Before the two started dating in 2023, Kelce attended one of her concerts on her "Eras Tour." He also attempted to give her a friendship bracelet at the concert he attended.

Jason Kelce agreed with his brother's take on Swift's music.

"That's fair. That's a good point," Jason Kelce said. "No matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music."

"Yup, and how the Eagles broke my heart," Travis Kelce replied.

Kelce didn't share which of his girlfriend's sounds he's listened to help cope with the Super Bowl loss. He's previously shared that his favorite Swift songs are "Blank Space," "The Alchemy" and "So High School." But those songs aren't the most melancholy, though. 

The Super Bowl loss was particularly tough for Kelce for several reasons. He didn't have the best showing, recording just four receptions for 39 yards. The game also might've been his last in the NFL as he openly contemplated retirement in the days after the game.

Additionally, Swift was booed when she was shown on the video screen at the Superdome during Super Bowl LIX. While Kelce's relationship with Swift has drawn a lot of extra attention over the last couple of seasons, Chiefs coach Andy Reid commended her on how she's handled things. 

"She's a good girl," Reid told "PFT Live" on Tuesday. "She handles that whole thing the right way. That's a tough deal. She does a great job with handling it. [Kelce] I think does a great job of handling it. She's part of the team. Like the other girlfriends and wives, they're part of it."

As for whether Kelce will retire, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters Tuesday that the team is expecting him back in 2025. Kelce has yet to make an announcement, but maybe there's a Swift song that he can use to also telegraph what he'll do next season. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.


 

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ravens GM calls sexual misconduct allegations against Justin Tucker 'concerning'

Ravens GM calls sexual misconduct allegations against Justin Tucker 'concerning'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes