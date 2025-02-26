National Football League How is Travis Kelce coping with the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss? By listening to Taylor Swift Published Feb. 26, 2025 11:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Losing isn't a feeling that Travis Kelce has known all too well over the last few years. But after the Kansas City Chiefs' tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Kelce is coping with the defeat through a familiar voice.

The Chiefs' star tight end shared that he's been listening to his girlfriend Taylor Swift's songs following the Super Bowl loss.

"Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first," Kelce said on the most recent episode of "New Heights," the podcast he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. "I listen to music that is very telling of my mood.

"I just listen to Taylor's music. She has something for everything."

Kelce admitting that he listens to Swift's music even during tough times shouldn't be too surprising. Before the two started dating in 2023, Kelce attended one of her concerts on her "Eras Tour." He also attempted to give her a friendship bracelet at the concert he attended.

Jason Kelce agreed with his brother's take on Swift's music.

"That's fair. That's a good point," Jason Kelce said. "No matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music."

"Yup, and how the Eagles broke my heart," Travis Kelce replied.

Kelce didn't share which of his girlfriend's sounds he's listened to help cope with the Super Bowl loss. He's previously shared that his favorite Swift songs are "Blank Space," "The Alchemy" and "So High School." But those songs aren't the most melancholy, though.

The Super Bowl loss was particularly tough for Kelce for several reasons. He didn't have the best showing, recording just four receptions for 39 yards. The game also might've been his last in the NFL as he openly contemplated retirement in the days after the game.

Additionally, Swift was booed when she was shown on the video screen at the Superdome during Super Bowl LIX. While Kelce's relationship with Swift has drawn a lot of extra attention over the last couple of seasons, Chiefs coach Andy Reid commended her on how she's handled things.

"She's a good girl," Reid told "PFT Live" on Tuesday. "She handles that whole thing the right way. That's a tough deal. She does a great job with handling it. [Kelce] I think does a great job of handling it. She's part of the team. Like the other girlfriends and wives, they're part of it."

As for whether Kelce will retire, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters Tuesday that the team is expecting him back in 2025. Kelce has yet to make an announcement, but maybe there's a Swift song that he can use to also telegraph what he'll do next season.

