How to Watch Rams vs. Commanders: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Los Angeles Rams visit the Washington Commanders in the 2026 NFL regular season, with this Week 9 matchup set for Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD.

Washington enters at 1-4-1 and sits fourth in the NFC East. The Commanders have scored 22.0 points per game, and their turnover margin is plus-6, a No. 3 mark in the league. That ball security has helped steady an offense that also brings 125 rushing yards per game, a top 10 figure, into this home date.

Los Angeles comes in at 4-4 and has won 2 straight games. The Rams are averaging 274 passing yards per game, a No. 2 mark in the NFL, and they have converted 44.7 percent of their third downs, which ranks No. 5. That profile has helped keep them in the middle of the NFC West race entering Week 9.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Rams vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Washington allows 243.0 passing yards per game, which suits a quarterback with 2,146 yards and 15 touchdowns. Matthew Stafford has also thrown eight interceptions, and that is the one number that could keep the Commanders in this game.

The Rams rank sixth in passing at 258.9 yards per game, so Los Angeles will keep throwing. Stafford's job is to keep the eight interceptions from growing. Watch the first quarter, because one early turnover would hand Washington the short field its offense needs to stay close.

Puka Nacua has 56 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns, and Washington has just four interceptions this season. That gives Matthew Stafford a safer route to his top receiver over the middle than most defenses allow.

Nacua averages 10.1 yards per catch, so his role is volume, with the short and intermediate throws that keep the Rams ahead of the chain. Count his receptions on first and second down, because those are the throws that keep Los Angeles out of third and long.

Washington allows 99.1 rushing yards per game, and Kyren Williams will test that number with 548 yards on 112 carries, 4.9 per attempt, and six touchdowns. The Commanders also give up 26.0 points per game, 26th in the NFL, so scoring chances should come.

Williams matters most near the goal line, where six touchdowns on 112 carries gives Los Angeles a dependable finisher. A few early carries that gain five yards would let the Rams lean on play-action later. Watch his work inside the 10.

Jayden Daniels has 976 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions, and he meets a Rams defense that allows 191.9 passing yards per game, fourth in the NFL. Los Angeles has seven interceptions, so avoiding turnovers matters more than usual here.

Washington averages 200.6 passing yards and 126.6 rushing yards per game, so the offense can lean on either one. The zero beside Daniels's interceptions is the number to track against a Rams secondary that gets its hands on a lot of passes.

Rams vs. Commanders Odds

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