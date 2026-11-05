How to Watch Raiders vs. 49ers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The San Francisco 49ers host the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

San Francisco enters this matchup at 6-1 and in first place in the NFC West. The 49ers have scored 28.1 points per game, a No. 4 mark in the league, and they have converted 50.0 percent of their third downs, which ranks No. 2. That combination has helped keep them at the top of the division through seven games.

Las Vegas comes in at 4-4 and sits third in the AFC West. The Raiders have leaned on a productive passing attack with 265 passing yards per game, a No. 3 mark in the league, and 19 passing touchdowns, which rank No. 2. Their challenge has been on defense, where they have allowed 28.8 points per game, a bottom 10 mark.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Raiders vs. 49ers

When: Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Las Vegas ranks third in passing at 265.1 yards per game, and Kirk Cousins has 2,124 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions behind it. San Francisco allows 210.3 passing yards per game, so the Raiders will not find open air.

The Raiders rush for 77.3 yards per game, 31st in the NFL, so the offense is Cousins's to run. San Francisco has 15 sacks, so watch his protection and how fast the ball comes out. A quick first half would keep Las Vegas from falling behind early against a defense that gives up few points.

Brock Bowers has 41 catches for 547 yards and five touchdowns, and San Francisco has just three interceptions this season. That gives Kirk Cousins a safer target over the middle than most defenses allow, and Bowers is the one who benefits.

He averages 13.3 yards per catch, which is high for a tight end. The 49ers allow 19.9 points per game, tied for sixth fewest in the NFL, so touchdowns will be scarce. Bowers's five scores on 41 catches show he finishes drives. Watch his red-zone targets, since those decide how much Las Vegas can score.

Las Vegas allows 28.8 points per game, 31st in the NFL, so Brock Purdy faces a defense that gives up points. He has 1,748 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions, and San Francisco averages 244.0 passing yards per game.

The Raiders have six interceptions, so Purdy's four are the number to protect. A clean game keeps the offense efficient and lets the 49ers build a lead. Watch his throws on early downs, where he can set up play-action for Christian McCaffrey and keep the Raiders' pass rush guessing.

Christian McCaffrey faces the 31st-ranked run defense in the NFL, with Las Vegas allowing 146.4 rushing yards per game. He has 389 yards on 84 carries, 4.6 per attempt, and eight touchdowns, which gives San Francisco a clear edge on the ground.

San Francisco averages 127.4 rushing yards per game, and McCaffrey's eight touchdowns on 84 carries is an unusual scoring rate. Watch his goal-line carries. Once the 49ers get close, he is the likeliest finisher, and a weak Raiders front gives them every chance to get there.

Raiders vs. 49ers Odds

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