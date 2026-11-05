National Football League
How to Watch Packers vs. Patriots
National Football League

How to Watch Packers vs. Patriots: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Nov. 8, 2026 1:41 p.m. ET

The Week 9 matchup between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers is set for Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA in the NFL 2026 regular season.

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New England enters this game at 5-3 and sits second in the AFC East. The Patriots have scored 184 points through eight games, and their 367 total yards per game have helped keep the offense productive. They have also thrown 15 passing touchdowns, tied for No. 5 in the league, which gives them a clear passing-game foundation heading into Week 9.

Green Bay also comes in at 5-3, but its path has looked different. The Packers are fourth in the NFC North, and their offense has leaned heavily on the air game with 271 passing yards per game, the No. 2 mark in the league. Their defense has helped steady things too, with 10 interceptions, the No. 2 total in the league.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Packers vs. Patriots

Players To Watch

New England allows 217.3 passing yards per game, and Jordan Love has 2,246 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. Green Bay's passing offense ranks second in the NFL at 271.0 yards per game, so the Packers can win through the air.

The Packers rush for just 60.6 yards per game, the fewest in the NFL, so Love's arm is the offense. Watch how fast the ball leaves his hand. A quick release keeps Green Bay on schedule and away from long-yardage downs.

With 708 receiving yards on 42 catches, Christian Watson gives Jordan Love a target who has produced more than short gains. He has six receiving touchdowns, and the Packers face a New England defense with 22 sacks. Getting Watson the ball requires protection as well as an accurate throw.

Green Bay's passing game already depends heavily on Love, but Watson's scoring production gives these two a specific opportunity to extend drives into the end zone. Watch Watson's targets near the goal line, where a reception matters more than the length of the throw.

Drake Maye has 1,983 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and he faces a Packers defense with 10 interceptions, third most in the NFL. That makes ball security the first thing to watch for the young quarterback.

New England averages 244.1 passing yards and 123.1 rushing yards per game, so the offense is balanced enough to rely on the run when Maye is under pressure. His eight interceptions are the number to cut against a defense that takes the ball away, and a clean game would keep the Patriots close.

Green Bay allows 110.9 rushing yards per game, and Rhamondre Stevenson brings 367 yards on 96 carries into this matchup. He averages 3.8 yards per carry. Those numbers make sustained gains a more useful measure of his afternoon than waiting for a long run.

For New England, the value of Stevenson's carries includes the yardage left for Drake Maye on the next down. A short gain can still help if it keeps the Patriots from needing a long completion. Compare Stevenson's first-down gains with the distances New England faces on third down.

Packers vs. Patriots Odds

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