National Football League
How to watch Packers vs. Buccaneers
National Football League

How to Watch Packers vs. Buccaneers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 4, 2026 8:57 a.m. ET

The Green Bay Packers visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Packers are 1-2 this season, while the Buccaneers are 0-3.

Green Bay lost 35-14 to Atlanta on Thursday, Sept. 24, and is averaging 18.7 points per game while allowing 30.3. Tampa Bay lost 23-16 to Minnesota last Sunday and is averaging 20.7 points per game while allowing 26.3.

Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite over Tampa Bay, with a total of 38.5 and a moneyline of -183 for the Packers and +152 for the Buccaneers.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Packers vs. Buccaneers

Players To Watch

Baker Mayfield's dislocated thumb hands the Buccaneers offense to an undrafted rookie with 3 career pass attempts and 1 interception. Daniels gets his first career start after Mayfield went down late against Minnesota, stepping into an offense averaging 185 passing yards and 94.3 rushing yards a game while converting just 32.6 percent of its third downs through three weeks.

Green Bay's defense has given up 91 points in three games and posted only 7 sacks, but Daniels also brings scrambling ability that can turn broken pockets into extra yards. A first career start against a defense still finding its footing sets up one of the more unpredictable matchups on the board.

Tampa Bay's ground game now carries more weight than ever with Mayfield sidelined, and Irving has been the engine behind it. He has rushed for 180 of the team's 283 rushing yards through three games, the clear focal point of an offense that has managed only 5 touchdowns total this season.

Green Bay allowed 30.3 points per game entering Week 4, but the more revealing number is Tampa Bay's own recent output: just 2.7 yards per carry in its last outing against Minnesota. Irving's ability to find a rhythm early will shape how much Daniels has to lean on the passing game in his debut.

Green Bay's offense runs through the air, and Love has been busy proving it. He has thrown for 844 yards and 6 touchdowns already, good for sixth in the league in passing yards, even as the Packers have managed just 18.7 points per game and thrown the ball 124 times in three weeks.

Tampa Bay's defense has surrendered 26.3 points per game and collected 6 sacks and 2 interceptions this season. A Buccaneers defense adjusting to life without Mayfield on the other side of the ball faces a Packers passing attack that has shown it can push volume even when the scoreboard hasn't followed.

Green Bay's receiving room has taken a hit with Jayden Reed out for the season with a neck injury and on injured reserve, and that puts Watson squarely in the lead role. He leads the Packers with 284 receiving yards, including an 81-yard touchdown that shows the offense's big-play upside.

Tampa Bay's defense has allowed 79 points and 101 targets through three games, exposure that Watson's group can look to test again. With Reed out, Watson stands as the top receiving threat in a passing attack that has been Green Bay's most productive unit so far.

Packers vs. Buccaneers Odds

Learn more about the Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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