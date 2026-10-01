How to Watch Cowboys vs. Texans: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Dallas Cowboys visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Texans are 0-3 this season, while the Cowboys are 1-2.

Houston lost 19-17 at Indianapolis last Sunday and is averaging 18.0 points per game while allowing 25.0. Dallas lost 34-31 to Baltimore and is averaging 29.3 points per game while allowing 27.3.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Texans

When: Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Houston has leaned on the pass through three games, and Stroud has carried that volume with 794 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions on 120 attempts, numbers that rank ninth in the league in passing yards. In the Week 3 loss to Indianapolis, he went 16 of 27 for 167 yards and a touchdown in a game Houston dropped 19-17. Even at 0-3, the turnover column has stayed clean for Houston's quarterback.

Dallas has recorded only two sacks through three games, one of the lowest totals in the league, while Houston's offense ranks 10th in passing yards per game. Stroud will have a defense in front of him that hasn't finished many pass-rush snaps this season.

A strip-sack in last week's loss to Indianapolis was the signature play in a strong start for Anderson, who finished that game with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble Houston recovered. He now has 4.0 sacks through three weeks, among the league leaders, to go with 18 tackles.

Dallas has protected Dak Prescott well overall, allowing only three sacks in three games. Anderson's ability to still get home against that protection sets up one of the most direct matchups on the field Sunday.

Houston's pass rush is still searching for consistency, but the quarterback lining up across from it has been one of the most productive in the league. Prescott has thrown for 730 yards and seven touchdowns through three games, tied for fifth most touchdown passes in the NFL. In last week's 34-31 loss to Baltimore, he went 25 of 40 for 276 yards and a score, added 19 rushing yards and connected on a two-point conversion pass.

Houston's offense converts 36.4 percent on third down, well behind a Cowboys offense that converts 57.1 percent of its third downs, the second-best rate in the NFL. That gap sets up one of the more lopsided situational comparisons of the week.

The production has stayed loud for Lamb, who is coming off a seven-catch, 112-yard game against Baltimore that included a two-point conversion catch, part of back-to-back 100-yard performances heading into this matchup. Through three games this season, he has 20 catches for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 25 targets, numbers that rank fourth in the league in receiving yards.

Houston has allowed 75 points and just one interception through three games, a defense that has given up yardage without forcing many turnovers. Lamb enters averaging just over 100 receiving yards a game, the exact kind of production that defense has had trouble limiting.

Cowboys vs. Texans Odds

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