How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 26, 2026

It has been a rough opening stretch for both sides heading into this NFC East matchup.

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in the 2026 NFL regular season on Monday, October 26, 2026 at 8:15 PM EDT at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Philadelphia enters at 2-4 and on a four-game losing streak, which makes this divisional game a chance to steady its season. Through six games, the Eagles sit second in the NFC East and have scored 106 points while allowing 137. Their offense has struggled to find consistency, ranking 28th in points per game at 17.6, while Jalen Hurts leads the team with 933 passing yards and 8 touchdown passes.

Dallas also comes in at 2-4, but its path has looked different, with an offense that has produced more consistently even during a two-game skid. The Cowboys are third in the NFC East, have scored 151 points through six games, and rank 11th in points per game at 25.1. Dak Prescott has driven that production with 1,639 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes, giving Dallas a clear edge in the passing game entering this meeting.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

When: Monday, October 26, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ABC, ESPN

Players To Watch

This game puts Dallas' passing attack front and center, and Prescott is the clearest reason why. Through six games, he leads the Cowboys with 1,639 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes, while Dallas ranks 6th in passing yards per game at 267.1 and 11th in scoring at 25.1 points per game.

What makes Prescott especially important in Philadelphia is the contrast between the Cowboys' air game and the Eagles' pressure numbers. Philadelphia has only 8 sacks through six games, tied for 27th in the league, so Prescott could have room to work IF Dallas protects him. The Cowboys have also allowed just 7 sacks all season, which sharpens that matchup even more. IF Prescott controls the pocket, Dallas can dictate the tempo under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field.

When Dallas needs a chain-moving target or a field-tilting play, Lamb is the kind of receiver who can swing this matchup. The Cowboys are completing 66.2 percent of their passes and averaging 273.167 receiving yards per game, both signs of an offense that leans heavily on its pass catchers to create production.

His importance grows because Philadelphia has allowed 137 total points through six games and sits in the middle of the pack at 16th in points allowed per game. That leaves room for a high-volume receiver to influence the game, especially in a rivalry where third-down conversions can decide long stretches of the night. Lamb is the player who can turn Dallas' efficient passing game into explosive scoring chances.

McKee is worth watching as the next quarterback behind Hurts on the Eagles' season passing leaderboard. He has 215 passing yards and 1 touchdown this season, which makes him relevant in a game where any shift at quarterback would immediately change the texture of the offense.

The broader matchup adds to the intrigue. Dallas has only 8 sacks and 1 interception on defense through six games, while allowing 26.5 points per game, so there is vulnerability there IF McKee is called upon. He is not the headline name in this rivalry, but he is the player to monitor IF Philadelphia needs a spark or IF the game script forces a change. In a one-score game, that kind of pivot can reshape everything.

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