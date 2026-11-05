How to Watch Cowboys vs. Colts: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Week 9 matchup in the 2026 NFL season brings the Dallas Cowboys to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Indianapolis enters this game at 2-6 and sits third in the AFC South. The Colts have dropped four straight games, and their offense has had a hard time finding consistency with 20.1 points per game and 174 passing yards per game. Their ground game has kept them competitive at times, with 10 rushing touchdowns, tied for No. 3 in the NFL.

Dallas comes in at 3-5 and sits second in the NFC East. The Cowboys have been more productive through the air, posting 248 passing yards per game and 14 passing touchdowns, both top 10 marks, while converting 47.5 percent on third down, a No. 4 mark in the league. That production has helped Dallas score 27.4 points per game through eight games.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Colts

When: Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Dallas ranks ninth in the NFL at 247.9 passing yards per game, and Dak Prescott has produced 2,046 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. Indianapolis allows 211.8 passing yards per game, so the Colts give up little through the air and Prescott will need to be precise.

The Cowboys allow 26.6 points per game, 27th in the NFL, which puts the scoring burden on their quarterback. Indianapolis has 16 sacks, so a quick release from Prescott matters more than a deep ball. Watch how many Dallas drives end in points rather than punts, because the defense cannot rescue a stalled offense.

George Pickens has 39 catches for 533 yards and two touchdowns, and Indianapolis has intercepted just two passes all season, the second fewest in the NFL. That leaves Dak Prescott less to fear when he throws to Pickens in tight windows.

Pickens averages 13.7 yards per catch, which makes him the receiver who can turn one completion into a big gain. Two touchdowns is a low total for 533 yards, so his targets inside the 20 are worth tracking. Dallas needs more of those yards to become points.

Indianapolis ranks 28th in the NFL in passing at 174.6 yards per game, and Daniel Jones has thrown for 1,542 yards with five touchdowns and nine interceptions. Dallas has only three interceptions this season, so the Cowboys do not force many mistakes on their own.

That makes the nine interceptions the number to cut. Dallas has 15 sacks, so a quick release matters, and Jones has to avoid forcing throws into traffic. Watch his third-down throws. A clean game would keep Indianapolis in range and let its running game control the clock.

Jonathan Taylor faces the most generous run defense in the NFL, since Dallas gives up 152.8 rushing yards per game, last among all 32 teams. He has 610 yards on 148 carries, 4.1 per attempt, and eight touchdowns.

Indianapolis has little else to lean on, with a passing offense ranked 28th. Taylor's average is modest, but the Cowboys' front should give him more room than most. Watch his carries on early downs. With eight touchdowns already, he is also the likeliest Colt to finish a drive near the goal line.

Cowboys vs. Colts Odds

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