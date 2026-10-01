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how to watch chargers vs seahawks
National Football League

How to Watch Chargers vs. Seahawks: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Oct. 4, 2026 9:01 a.m. ET

The Los Angeles Chargers visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle, WA.

The Seahawks enter 2-1 and are scoring 25.0 points per game while allowing 16.7. The Chargers are 0-3 and averaging 14.7 points per game while allowing 25.3.

The Seahawks are 7-point favorites over the Chargers, with a total of 42.5 and a moneyline of -356 for the Seahawks and +283 for the Chargers.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Seahawks

  • When: Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
  • TV: CBS
  • Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Seattle's passing game runs through Smith-Njigba, who leads the NFL with 405 receiving yards and 6 touchdown catches through three games. He caught 10 passes for 128 yards and two scores against Washington in Week 3, giving him at least 120 receiving yards in every game this season on 27 catches and 36 targets.

The Chargers have allowed 233.0 passing yards per game this season. Smith-Njigba remains the top target in Seattle's passing attack heading into Sunday.

Darnold has appeared in two games this season after a glute injury forced him out of the opener after one series and kept him out of Week 2 entirely. He returned in Week 3 and went 31 of 45 for 379 yards and four touchdowns against Washington, pushing his season totals to 392 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Seattle's 8 team passing touchdowns are tied for third in the league.

The Chargers have allowed 25.3 points per game this season. Darnold carries his most productive game of the year into this matchup.

Herbert has thrown for 627 yards and three touchdowns through three games, but his Week 3 trip to Buffalo was uneven. He went 20 of 34 for 226 yards with one touchdown and one interception in that loss.

Seattle has allowed just 16.7 points per game this season, tied for third in the league, and its defense ties for the league lead with four interceptions. Herbert needs cleaner decision-making against a defense that has already forced its share of turnovers.

A quiet start to the season turned into real usage for Johnston in Week 3. He caught 3 of 6 targets for 40 yards against Buffalo, up from 24 receiving yards from the first two games combined, and finished second on the team in targets that day.

Seattle has allowed just 141.7 passing yards per game this season, the fewest in the NFL. Johnston's expanded role puts him in the middle of that matchup Sunday.

Chargers vs. Seahawks Odds

Learn more about the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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