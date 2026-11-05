How to Watch Browns vs. Saints: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints is a 2026 NFL regular-season Week 9 matchup set for Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

New Orleans enters at 2-5 and sits fourth in the NFC South. The Saints have scored 23.1 points per game, a top half mark, and their 43.4 percent third-down rate is a top 10 figure. The challenge has been on defense, where they have allowed 27.7 points per game, a bottom 10 mark.

Cleveland comes in at 5-3 and sits third in the AFC North. The Browns have leaned on a defense with 21 sacks, a top 10 total, and 21.6 points allowed per game, a top half mark. Offensively, they have scored 17.4 points per game, a bottom 10 figure.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Browns vs. Saints

When: Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Harold Fannin Jr. leads Cleveland with 35 catches and 411 receiving yards, and he had 10 catches for 154 yards on 12 targets against Pittsburgh last week. A groin injury limited him in practice Thursday, but he will play.

Shedeur Sanders starts at quarterback, with Deshaun Watson questionable after clearing the concussion protocol Saturday. Sanders has thrown three regular-season passes, so a reliable tight end matters. New Orleans allows 233.3 passing yards per game. Watch how often Sanders looks for Fannin on third down.

Cleveland's offense still needs a second gear on the ground, and Quinshon Judkins has been that back. He has 342 rushing yards on 101 carries in seven starts, 14.4 attempts per game, and three rushing touchdowns. New Orleans allows 139.4 rushing yards per game and 27.7 points per game, so the Saints leave room for a lead back to lean on them.

Judkins is at 3.4 yards per carry, so the Saints' early-down fits will show up quickly. Watch his carries inside the 10. Cleveland has to finish drives on the ground to take pressure off Sanders against an 18-sack Saints front.

Tyler Shough has 1,721 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he faces a Cleveland defense that allows 196.6 passing yards per game, sixth in the NFL. The Browns also have 21 sacks, so Shough will have limited time to read the field.

New Orleans gains just 86.0 rushing yards per game, so the offense depends on his arm. Watch how quickly he gets rid of the ball. Beating Cleveland's rush with short throws keeps the Saints on schedule and keeps their play-action options open.

Cleveland's secondary has six interceptions, so Chris Olave's catches will come through tight windows. He has 49 receptions for 636 yards and two touchdowns, 13 yards per catch, and New Orleans averages 229.7 passing yards per game.

Two touchdowns is a low total for 636 yards, so the red zone is where Olave can add the most. Watch his targets inside the 20. Contested catches there matter more than the Browns' takeaways, and a couple of scores would turn the Saints' passing yards into points.

Browns vs. Saints Odds

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