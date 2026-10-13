How to Watch Bills vs. Raiders: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Buffalo Bills visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The Bills are 4-1 and lead the AFC East, while the Raiders are 3-2.

Buffalo beat the Los Angeles Rams 37-34 in overtime on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Josh Allen ran for 121 yards and a touchdown, and Tyler Bass kicked the game-winning field goal in the extra period.

Las Vegas lost 45-17 at New England in Week 5. No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza made his NFL debut late in that game, and Brock Bowers led the team with eight catches.

The Bills are 6-point favorites over the Raiders, with a total of 53.5 and a moneyline of -277 for the Bills and +225 for the Raiders.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Bills vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Josh Allen has 15 touchdowns in five games, seven passing and a league-high eight rushing, for a 4-1 Buffalo team. He has 1,249 passing yards and four interceptions, and he has been sacked 10 times.

Las Vegas has 13.0 sacks, a top-10 total in the NFL, so Allen faces a pass rush that gets home. Buffalo converts 50.0 percent of its third downs, third in the NFL, and keeping him upright is how those drives continue.

Buffalo's 4-1 record includes a 37-34 win over the Rams on Oct. 12, and James Cook has carried the load with 95 carries for 532 yards, third in the NFL. No other Bills running back has more than four carries, and Cook has five rushing touchdowns.

Las Vegas allows 140.6 rushing yards per game, among the bottom five in the NFL, which is the front Cook runs into. Buffalo already ranks fifth in the league at 158.0 rushing yards per game.

Las Vegas lost 45-17 at New England on Oct. 11, and Kirk Cousins still has 12 touchdown passes, tied for second in the NFL, against four interceptions. He has 1,269 passing yards, eighth in the league, and has been sacked eight times.

Buffalo has two interceptions this season, among the bottom 10 in the NFL, so Cousins faces a defense that rarely takes the ball away. That gives the 3-2 Raiders a chance to end a two-game losing streak.

Brock Bowers has played 3 of the Raiders' 5 games after being listed out and doubtful with a knee injury in the first two weeks. In those three games he has 24 catches on 35 targets for 312 yards and three touchdowns.

Buffalo allows 280.4 passing yards per game, among the bottom five in the NFL, which opens the middle of the field for Bowers. The Raiders' rushing offense is among the bottom five at 82.0 yards per game, so Las Vegas moves the ball through the air.

Bills vs. Raiders Odds

Learn more about the Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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