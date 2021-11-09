National Football League How to Bet Saints vs. Titans, point spread, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 7-2 Tennessee Titans are the favorites against the 5-3 New Orleans Saints after being the underdog in the previous four games – and winning all four.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Titans and Saints – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3 (Titans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Titans -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Saints +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Titans, a 3-point favorite against the Saints, are on a five-game winning streak, after being underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

"It's a little surprising that the number is only Titans -3," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "So, what does that tell you? That means there is going to be an overreaction in the number that comes from the Titans winning a standalone game and the Saints coming off of their really poor performance."

FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre said New Orleans' defense could be the difference.

"The Saints' defense does travel and they should bounce back after that tough loss to Atlanta," McIntyre said. "I still think New Orleans is a playoff team."

Both the Titans and Saints will be missing key players on offense.

Titans running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL in rushes, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2019 and 2020, reportedly is out up to 10 weeks with a broken foot suffered Oct. 31 against the Colts.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston tore the ACL in his left knee in the 36-27 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 31 and is out for the season.

Trevor Siemian, who was on the Titans' practice squad in 2020, started last week against the Atlanta Falcons. Siemian was 25-for-41 passing for 249 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Team Trends

The Titans (previously the Houston Oilers from 1960-96, then the Tennessee Oilers from 1997-98) lead the all-time series 8-6-1.

The Titans were held to 69 rushing yards by the Rams in their first game since Henry's injury.

The Titans are 7-2 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Titans have hit the over in five of their nine games.

The Saints are 1-4 ATS as a favorite but 3-0 ATS as an underdog.

The Saints have hit the over in four of their eight games.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "The Saints are coming off a humbling performance, so my guess is the number is about right. This game is going to be heavily bet on Tennessee because standalone, blowout winners always get heavily bet on the following week. Be careful here. If this game goes up to 3.5 or 4, the Saints may be the right side."

Pick via FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "This is one of the first bets I made this week. I'm all over New Orleans here. Sean Payton in his last 18 games as an underdog is 12-5-1 ATS, 12-6 straight up as a dog. He loves this role and the Saints will bounce back strong.

"Just remember, the Rams' defense is just OK, but they held the Titans to just 200 yards on offense. Tennessee did not look good without Derrick Henry, and they were extremely limited. Can Ryan Tannehill win them a game if he's under pressure as we expect him to be?"

PICK: New Orleans (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.