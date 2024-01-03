National Football League How Sean McVay's patience helped lead young Rams to unexpected playoff berth Published Jan. 3, 2024 2:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sean McVay says he's not a patient man.

However, the Los Angeles Rams head coach has used more grace and gratitude in molding an initial 90-man roster that included 40 first-year players this offseason. He has nurtured that young group through a rocky season in which they stood 3-6 at one point. They are now 9-7 and in the postseason.

"Patience is a thing I'm trying to work on as a person in general here," McVay told FOX Sports this week. "It's gotten better. I don't know if I would say it's a strength yet. But yes, it's been a lot of fun.

"Because of the resilience and because of the way these guys come in with the same approach, same mindset and mentality — whether we were 3-6 or whether we've been 6-1 since the bye — there's been a consistency that I think has compounded and paid off. There's been a grit that's been established with this group that I love. They inspire me and they've really helped me realize why I love doing this so much and so I'm forever grateful for that. Patience though, I don't know about that!"

McVay and GM Les Snead fielded the second-youngest roster in the NFL out of necessity, after letting several older veteran players go in free agency during the offseason because of cap constraints. This group reflected a change from the usual mix, which highlighted McVay's unique ability to manage players with star power and prickly personalities.

"You don't even really have a choice because of some of the situations that we were in," McVay said. "These guys got to go. They've got to mature and they're going to get opportunities that maybe some of the other rookie classes weren't afforded because of the depth that we previously have had. So, I think it was great and I think these guys handled it really well."

McVay's Rams turned that adverse situation into a positive, quickly retooling a roster that most NFL observers rated as one of the league's worst. McVay has two success stories from a league-high 14-player draft class on both sides of the ball.

Receiver Puka Nacua, selected in the fifth round of this year's draft, immediately developed into one of the NFL's most productive pass-catchers and is a candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The BYU product leads all rookies in receiving yards (1,445), receptions (101) and receiving first downs (66).

Nacua needs only 29 more receiving yards to pass Bill Groman (1,473) for most receiving yards in a single season by a rookie and four more receptions to break the record for most receptions in a season by a rookie in NFL history.

Nacua credits McVay for cultivating an environment that allowed him to reach his full potential in his first season as a pro.

"It's something that he preaches in the facility often, and it's just energy," Nacua said. "To have that energy, have that vibe. And that's something he is a prime example of. When he comes to the facility, he's super excited to be talking about ball, and ways for us to improve and to get better.

"So, seeing how excited he is for us to get better, wanting to improve and knowing that progress is being made, makes it super fun. His confidence goes right into you."

Rams, Ravens & Browns among top playoff picture teams to watch at end of season

Defensive tackle Kobie Turner, a third-round selection this year out of Wake Forest, has grown into a playmaker alongside All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Turner has snuck into the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation. He currently ranks in the top 10 among all defensive rookies in tackles (57), sacks (9.0), pressures (45), quarterback hurries (29) and tackles for loss (eight).

Turner came up with 2.5 sacks in a win over the New York Giants last week, tied with Donald for most sacks by a rookie in franchise history.

Turner credited McVay and defensive line coach Eric Henderson for teaching and developing him throughout the year so he can play fast and physically on game days.

"He's a guy that allows you to be your authentic self," Turner said. "You don't have to put on some sort of mask when you come into the building. You can approach the game the way that you want to approach it. There is a certain standard of excellence and greatness that he requires and holds us to.

"But he allows us to go about it in our own way, and I think that's huge. Sometimes at practice, I'm dancing before the snap or I hit a crazy move, and nobody is on you about being tight and clenched up. It's about being free, playing fast and having fun. And I think that's something that's really united this team."

As far as building on the momentum established by this young team for next year, McVay told the team's media arm that he plans to return in 2024 after contemplating retirement last offseason.

Becoming a father has also provided some perspective for McVay. The coach and his wife Veronika welcomed their first child in October: Jordan John McVay.

"You get home, and you look at that little guy and when he smiles at you or looks you in the eye and you just realize, as upset as I might get about certain things, everything's going to be okay," McVay said. "I was starting to wonder if I was a sh**tier coach when I became a dad.

"We were 0-2 off the jump and had some tough losses against Dallas and Green Bay and now I'm starting to think he's a good luck charm. It's been awesome though and the perspective more than anything, the patience is definitely something that is tested when he gets ‘hangry' at night."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

