How Rams changed offensive approach to keep Matthew Stafford healthy, productive

Matthew Stafford has been front and center of the surprising turnaround for the Los Angeles Rams this season — going from a 5-12 Super Bowl hangover to 6-7 in 2023 and on the fringe of making the playoffs.

But for Rams head coach Sean McVay, engineering that rebirth on offense required some out-the-box thinking, including personnel changes that have helped his group stay healthy, and schematically leaning more on the running game and quick passing concepts.

Add to that finding diamonds in the rough in fifth-round receiver Puka Nacua and second-year running back Kyren Williams, and the result has been Stafford playing more efficient football in leading a productive offense for the Rams. In his 15th NFL season, the 35-year-old quarterback is one of the favorites to win Comeback Player of the Year.

"He's a great player and you can see he's feeling healthy," McVay said. "I think he's doing a great job of distributing the football. Guys are competing hard around him and for him, and he has got great command in what he's seeing."

A sprained right thumb forced Stafford to miss a road loss to Green Bay in Week 9. Since his return from the injury — a four-game stretch that included facing elite NFL defenses in the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens — Stafford has completed 61.3% of his passes for 992 yards, with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions for a 102.2 passer rating.

Stafford's protection has been stout, as L.A.'s offensive line allowed just three sacks during that stretch. The Rams have won three of their past four games to sneak back into playoff position, averaging 30 points per game. Stafford was sacked 29 times in nine games last season before a bruised spinal cord cut short his year. He has been sacked just 22 times in 12 games played this season.

Improved continuity and chemistry up front have been critical. Los Angeles added second-round draft pick Steve Avila at left guard and former Pittsburgh Steeler Kevin Dotson at right guard. The Rams have used four different offensive line combinations over 13 games in 2023. Last season, they started 14 different combinations, including five different players at right guard and four different players at left tackle.

L.A. is averaging 115.5 rushing yards per game, No. 12 in the league. Williams leads the team with 801 rushing yards — No. 7 in the NFL — creating balance in McVay's offense and helping Los Angeles stay ahead of the sticks.

Stafford also has done a good job of playing with pace and getting the ball out quickly. According to Next Gen Stats, he has completed 68% percent of his passes for 1,049 yards, with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions when delivering the football in under 2.5 seconds.

"You've got the ability to run it and the different things that can come off of the run where you can move the spot around, and then obviously the quick passing game," McVay said. "And the dropback passing game in general where the ball might come out in quicker timing or some of the intermediate [patterns], but it's still coming out in a pretty good rhythm and timing.

"Those are things that we're always going to look to do. But really, it's all about Matthew has played really well."

Veteran safety John Johnson III, who has returned to the Rams after two years in Cleveland, said he noticed that Stafford had a pep in his step during training camp, and that energy has translated to the games.

"When I first got here, we had a unique pocket movement operation during training camp," Johnson said. "They were just moving the launch point and stuff like that, so I was wondering what Coach McVay had up his sleeve.

"But I think [Stafford has] moved well, looks good. He looks healthy. When the offensive line does their job, he kills teams. He lights them up. So he looks good to me."

Added Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson. "He's his own guy. He comes in and studies, works hard and never gives up on us. He never takes days off, and he's another guy like us in the locker room trying to win the day. He's a great communicator, great leader. He's top 10 in my book, for sure."

Speculation percolated last offseason that the Rams had looked into trading the Georgia product and had tried to restructure his contract, which team brass refuted but Stafford confirmed. The Jets were reportedly interested in acquiring Stafford before securing Aaron Rodgers in an offseason trade.

And in early November, McVay picked up a project in former first-round pick Carson Wentz as a potential starting quarterback once Stafford eventually decides it's time to retire.

The Rams appear to have made the right decision in keeping Stafford in the fold this year. For now, he said he's focused on helping the team reach the postseason.

"You have to prove it every week," Stafford said. "I think that's what we're doing. We're coming out every single week in practice — proving it Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Every time we step on the grass, we got an opportunity to go get better and that's all we're trying to do."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

