National Football League
How much do Super Bowl TV ads cost?
National Football League

How much do Super Bowl TV ads cost?

Updated Feb. 5, 2025 4:47 p.m. ET

Super Bowl LIX is officially here, which means another batch of fun, new and sometimes plain weird ads will be released by some of the biggest brands in the world.

Historically, Super Bowl ads have featured everything from celebrity cameos to blockbuster movie trailers. It's a unique opportunity for companies to showcase their top products in a unique and engaging way, and they have every incentive to get it right.

The Super Bowl always draws a massive audience, and because of that, advertisers have to pay a premium. But just how competitive is the ad space? According to FOX Sports' Executive VP of Ad Sales Mark Evans, ads were sold out in November, and a waitlist of companies piled up to take spots if they opened.

Due to that high demand, prices were pushed to a record high of $8 million and, in some cases, even more than that for a 30-second spot. For reference, a 30-second spot for last year's game went for $7 million. 

ADVERTISEMENT

That figure will likely be worth it for companies with 123.7 million viewers tuning into the game last year, according to Nielsen.

As for what to expect in the ad space? There will be plenty of beverage, snack and tech companies, but fewer movies, streamers and car commercials. A bit of a shift from most years when the latter usually flooded the market. 

The new ads are expected to hit the airwaves in the days leading up to the game, with multiple teasers already being released to get viewers ready for the event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Stories:

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.


 

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What are the 10 most shocking trades of all time?

What are the 10 most shocking trades of all time?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes