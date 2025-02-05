How much do Super Bowl TV ads cost?
Super Bowl LIX is officially here, which means another batch of fun, new and sometimes plain weird ads will be released by some of the biggest brands in the world.
Historically, Super Bowl ads have featured everything from celebrity cameos to blockbuster movie trailers. It's a unique opportunity for companies to showcase their top products in a unique and engaging way, and they have every incentive to get it right.
The Super Bowl always draws a massive audience, and because of that, advertisers have to pay a premium. But just how competitive is the ad space? According to FOX Sports' Executive VP of Ad Sales Mark Evans, ads were sold out in November, and a waitlist of companies piled up to take spots if they opened.
Due to that high demand, prices were pushed to a record high of $8 million and, in some cases, even more than that for a 30-second spot. For reference, a 30-second spot for last year's game went for $7 million.
That figure will likely be worth it for companies with 123.7 million viewers tuning into the game last year, according to Nielsen.
As for what to expect in the ad space? There will be plenty of beverage, snack and tech companies, but fewer movies, streamers and car commercials. A bit of a shift from most years when the latter usually flooded the market.
The new ads are expected to hit the airwaves in the days leading up to the game, with multiple teasers already being released to get viewers ready for the event.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
