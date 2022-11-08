San Francisco 49ers How 49ers Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel complement each other 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers have found a dynamic inside runner with the addition of Christian McCaffrey to pair with one of the most dangerous outside runners in the game in Deebo Samuel.

Per Next Gen Stats, last season Samuel averaged 6.6 yards per carry on 42 rushes outside the tackle box, including 11 runs of 10-plus yards and eight scores. In two games since the Niners acquired him from the Carolina Panthers, McCaffrey has had most of his success running between the tackles, with 14 rushes for 86 yards and a score, averaging 6.1 yard per carry.

San Francisco gave up second-, third- and fourth-round selections in next year's draft, along with a fifth-rounder in 2024, for McCaffrey, who has returned to the West Coast where he played his college ball at Stanford.

After his first full week of preparation, McCaffrey had 183 all-purpose yards in a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago. In that commanding performance, McCaffrey joined elite company, becoming the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to have passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns in a single game.

Christian McCaffrey goes for a hat-trick vs. Rams FOX Sports NFL Analyst Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd to recap Christian McCaffrey’s three-TD performance against the Rams.

Not only do opposing defenses have to deal with McCaffrey and Samuel's dynamic skill sets, once they break the huddle defenders must figure out where they are lined up before the ball is snapped. According to Pro Football Focus, McCaffrey has lined up 310 times in the backfield, 32 times in the slot and 11 times out wide this season. Samuel has lined up 54 times in the backfield, 74 times in the slot and 240 times out wide.

Add in the tandem's ability to shift and go in motion and the Niners have several ways to create favorable matchups with these two unique chess pieces.

"He's such a versatile player," 49ers GM John Lynch told The Athletic in explaining the trade for McCaffrey. "He can do so much in the run game, in the pass game. We felt like he would lift all boats.

"He'd make Jimmy [Garoppolo] a better player, he'd make our team a better team. I think when you add him with Deebo and their skill sets, although they play different positions, they really mirror each other quite well."

Tight end George Kittle, whose locker is next to McCaffrey's, says he is so dangerous as a cutback runner because of his ability to threaten the perimeter with his speed, making it easier for linemen to set up their blocks up front.

"When you're running the ball — especially on outside zone stuff — and you have a running back who's fast enough to push the edge … and they think the ball might actually bounce outside before they cut it back, it really eliminates holding calls and makes my job a lot easier," Kittle said.

"It also stretches the defense to where that backside 3-technique has to make the tackle. And he can't do that every down because he weighs 300-plus pounds. So, Christian is figuring that out. But when you have a running back who can stretch and cut … Christian just does an excellent job of setting up his blocks and allowing us to pick a lane for him."

During the Niners' bye week, McCaffrey said he focused on getting more comfortable with Kyle Shanahan's playbook in preparation for San Francisco's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at home on Sunday.

"There's still a lot of meat on the bone that I left out there," McCaffrey said. "Really understanding what we're trying to accomplish as an offense. Kyle's run game and pass game are so specific, and so for me it's about really understanding what we're trying to do with the play, helping set up blocks, finishing plays down the field and eliminating negative runs."

San Francisco's confidence in McCaffrey performing as the lead running back allowed the 49ers to ship Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round selection. While moving a great locker room guy like Wilson to South Beach presents a risk due to McCaffrey's injury history, San Francisco appears willing to live with the result.

"I just like how consistent he is and under control in what he does," Shanahan said about McCaffrey. "He's a very smart player. Even though he makes a lot of plays, with the consistency in how he plays his game, I feel like he was a great guy to add for us."

Another area in which McCaffrey should help San Francisco is in the play-action game. Linebackers will have to respect the 49ers' ability to effectively run the football with McCaffrey, creating voids in the middle of the field for pass-catchers like Samuel and Kittle. Per Next Gen Stats, Garoppolo has completed 29 of 44 passes for 312 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions on play-action passes this season.

And yes, the Niners will face one of the worst run defenses in the NFL when the Chargers come to town. The Bolts allowed the Falcons to rush for 201 yards last week. For the season, L.A. is giving up a league-worst 5.71 rushing yards per play.

With Samuel, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Elijah Mitchell all expected to return from injury this week, McCaffrey could have a big day against the Chargers.

"You can tell how great he wants to be, and I think that kind of just pushes us all a little more, too," Kittle said. "He's only going to get better in our offense. Hopefully we can continue to give him the ball and open up those lanes for him."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

