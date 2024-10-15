National Football League
Houston Texans trade RB Cam Akers back to Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans trade RB Cam Akers back to Minnesota Vikings

Published Oct. 15, 2024 8:24 p.m. ET

The Houston Texans are trading running back Cam Akers back to the Minnesota Vikings.

The 25-year-old, who signed with the Texans in July, will return to the 5-0 NFC North squad, the Vikings confirmed. In the exchange, Minnesota will also receive a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick, while Houston will acquire a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick. NFL media first reported the deal Tuesday.

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams sent Akers to Minnesota, where he played six games before tearing his Achilles. His season ended on injured reserve.

Akers has 40 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown this season, along with one touchdown catch.

The Texans have Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce back healthy, which led to limited playing time for Akers. He netted just two snaps during Houston's Week 6 win over the New England Patriots. He will now join an already strong Vikings offense, whose RB1 Aaron Jones, is currently dealing with a hip injury.

The former Florida State Seminole was selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and was a member of their Super Bowl LVI-winning team.

He has a total of 1,728 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns throughout his five seasons in the league. 

Akers' trade to the Vikings was the third on Tuesday, following the news of Davante Adams joining the New York Jets, and Amari Cooper heading to the Buffalo Bills.

