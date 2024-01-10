National Football League Herd Hierarchy Wild-Card Weekend: Packers enter the rankings, Ravens hold steady Published Jan. 10, 2024 10:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first weekend of NFL playoffs is on the horizon.

Colin Cowherd spent part of Tuesday laying out his top 10 teams in the league ahead of wild-card weekend — and the former NFC champion Eagles are absent.

Let's get into it.

10. Green Bay Packers (Last week: Unranked)

Super Bowl odds: +10000

Overall record: 9-8 | Last week: Won 17-9 vs. Bears

Cowherd's thoughts: "Jordan Love is 6-2 in his last eight as a starter with a 113 passer rating. Only two quarterbacks have more passing yards and more passing touchdowns in their first season as a full-time starter and one of them is Mahomes. Tremendous young offensive personnel."

Up next: Packers @ Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14, FOX and FOX Sports App

9. Houston Texans (Last week: 9)

Super Bowl odds: +7000

Overall record: 10-7 | Last week: Won 23-19 @ Colts

Cowherd's thoughts: "Keep your eye on Houston, folks. Wouldn't wanna play ‘em. [Texans are] 8-1 when holding opponents under 20. C.J. Stroud — only 14 giveaways. Fewest in the entire league, with a rookie quarterback. They have every chance to beat Cleveland."

Up next: Browns @ Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 13, NBC

8. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 7)

Super Bowl odds: +3000

Overall record: 11-6 | Last week: Lost 31-14 @ Bengals

Cowherd's thoughts: "Here's what I'll say about Joe Flacco: He's 4-1 as a starter. His story has been great. But Flacco hasn't been great."

Up next: Browns @ Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 13, NBC

7. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 6)

Super Bowl odds: +5000

Overall record: 10-7 | Last week: Won 21-20 @ 49ers

Cowherd's thoughts: "[They're] 6-2 when Stafford, Kupp, Nacua and Kyren Williams play. This is an offensive story. Average almost 29 points a game. Matthew Stafford, over the last six games, is on a heater. Everybody offensively right now is healthy, and that's a lot of playoff football — being healthy."

Up next: Rams @ Lions, 8 p.m. ET Jan. 14, NBC

6. Detroit Lions (Last week: 4)

Super Bowl odds: +2200

Overall record: 12-5 | Last week: Won 30-20 vs. Vikings

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're not healthy. Tight end Sam LaPorta is tremendous. He'll probably not play. They're the second team in league history that has four-plus players, each with 10 touchdowns or more. I think I like Detroit at home [against the Rams], but if LaPorta doesn't play, this thing is really up in the air."

Up Next: Rams @ Lions, 8 p.m. ET Jan. 14, NBC

5. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 8)

Super Bowl odds: +1000

Overall record: 11-6 | Last week: Won 13-12 @ Chargers

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't think they're a great team. They led the NFL in offensive penalty yards this season. They led the NFL in most dropped passes. It's not a work of art. They do it with defense."

Up next: Dolphins @ Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET Jan. 13, Peacock

4. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 5)

Super Bowl odds: +750

Overall record: 12-5 | Last week: Won 38-10 @ Commanders

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're not very potent as a run team, but they can win with a lead. They can win from behind because of Dak. I think in a home playoff game, they're dangerous. I don't trust them on the road, but Dallas is a really good football team."

Up next: Packers @ Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14, FOX and FOX Sports App

3. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 3)

Super Bowl odds: +650

Overall record: 11-6 | Last week: Won 21-14 @ Dolphins

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're twitchier than years before on the outside. They have a more established run game. I think their offensive line is playing better. Multiple touchdowns in 15-straight games from Josh Allen. He almost single-handedly won that game against Miami despite his flaws."

Up next: Steelers @ Bills, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14, CBS

2. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 2)

Super Bowl odds: +220

Overall record: 12-5 | Last week: Lost 21-20 vs. Rams

Cowherd's thoughts: "Only team in the league to rank in the top three in scoring offense and scoring defense. When Brock Purdy plays clean — no turnovers — the Niners are 12-0."

Up next: First-round bye

1. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 1)

Super Bowl odds: +320

Overall record: 13-14 | Last week: Lost 17-10 vs. Steelers

Cowherd's thoughts: "Pretty easy. Baltimore. Offense, defense. Led the NFL in sacks, takeaways. Superstar quarterback. Finally got Lamar Jackson some perimeter weapons. Fun to watch. It's been a terrible year for the Lamar Jackson critics."

Up next: First-round bye



