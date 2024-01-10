Herd Hierarchy Wild-Card Weekend: Packers enter the rankings, Ravens hold steady
The first weekend of NFL playoffs is on the horizon.
Colin Cowherd spent part of Tuesday laying out his top 10 teams in the league ahead of wild-card weekend — and the former NFC champion Eagles are absent.
Let's get into it.
10. Green Bay Packers (Last week: Unranked)
Super Bowl odds: +10000
Overall record: 9-8 | Last week: Won 17-9 vs. Bears
Cowherd's thoughts: "Jordan Love is 6-2 in his last eight as a starter with a 113 passer rating. Only two quarterbacks have more passing yards and more passing touchdowns in their first season as a full-time starter and one of them is Mahomes. Tremendous young offensive personnel."
Up next: Packers @ Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14, FOX and FOX Sports App
9. Houston Texans (Last week: 9)
Super Bowl odds: +7000
Overall record: 10-7 | Last week: Won 23-19 @ Colts
Cowherd's thoughts: "Keep your eye on Houston, folks. Wouldn't wanna play ‘em. [Texans are] 8-1 when holding opponents under 20. C.J. Stroud — only 14 giveaways. Fewest in the entire league, with a rookie quarterback. They have every chance to beat Cleveland."
Up next: Browns @ Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 13, NBC
8. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 7)
Super Bowl odds: +3000
Overall record: 11-6 | Last week: Lost 31-14 @ Bengals
Cowherd's thoughts: "Here's what I'll say about Joe Flacco: He's 4-1 as a starter. His story has been great. But Flacco hasn't been great."
Up next: Browns @ Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 13, NBC
7. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 6)
Super Bowl odds: +5000
Overall record: 10-7 | Last week: Won 21-20 @ 49ers
Cowherd's thoughts: "[They're] 6-2 when Stafford, Kupp, Nacua and Kyren Williams play. This is an offensive story. Average almost 29 points a game. Matthew Stafford, over the last six games, is on a heater. Everybody offensively right now is healthy, and that's a lot of playoff football — being healthy."
Up next: Rams @ Lions, 8 p.m. ET Jan. 14, NBC
6. Detroit Lions (Last week: 4)
Super Bowl odds: +2200
Overall record: 12-5 | Last week: Won 30-20 vs. Vikings
Cowherd's thoughts: "They're not healthy. Tight end Sam LaPorta is tremendous. He'll probably not play. They're the second team in league history that has four-plus players, each with 10 touchdowns or more. I think I like Detroit at home [against the Rams], but if LaPorta doesn't play, this thing is really up in the air."
Up Next: Rams @ Lions, 8 p.m. ET Jan. 14, NBC
5. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 8)
Super Bowl odds: +1000
Overall record: 11-6 | Last week: Won 13-12 @ Chargers
Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't think they're a great team. They led the NFL in offensive penalty yards this season. They led the NFL in most dropped passes. It's not a work of art. They do it with defense."
Up next: Dolphins @ Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET Jan. 13, Peacock
4. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 5)
Super Bowl odds: +750
Overall record: 12-5 | Last week: Won 38-10 @ Commanders
Cowherd's thoughts: "They're not very potent as a run team, but they can win with a lead. They can win from behind because of Dak. I think in a home playoff game, they're dangerous. I don't trust them on the road, but Dallas is a really good football team."
Up next: Packers @ Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14, FOX and FOX Sports App
3. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 3)
Super Bowl odds: +650
Overall record: 11-6 | Last week: Won 21-14 @ Dolphins
Cowherd's thoughts: "They're twitchier than years before on the outside. They have a more established run game. I think their offensive line is playing better. Multiple touchdowns in 15-straight games from Josh Allen. He almost single-handedly won that game against Miami despite his flaws."
Up next: Steelers @ Bills, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14, CBS
2. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 2)
Super Bowl odds: +220
Overall record: 12-5 | Last week: Lost 21-20 vs. Rams
Cowherd's thoughts: "Only team in the league to rank in the top three in scoring offense and scoring defense. When Brock Purdy plays clean — no turnovers — the Niners are 12-0."
Up next: First-round bye
1. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 1)
Super Bowl odds: +320
Overall record: 13-14 | Last week: Lost 17-10 vs. Steelers
Cowherd's thoughts: "Pretty easy. Baltimore. Offense, defense. Led the NFL in sacks, takeaways. Superstar quarterback. Finally got Lamar Jackson some perimeter weapons. Fun to watch. It's been a terrible year for the Lamar Jackson critics."
Up next: First-round bye
