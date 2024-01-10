National Football League
Herd Hierarchy Wild-Card Weekend: Packers enter the rankings, Ravens hold steady
National Football League

Herd Hierarchy Wild-Card Weekend: Packers enter the rankings, Ravens hold steady

Published Jan. 10, 2024 10:05 a.m. ET

The first weekend of NFL playoffs is on the horizon.

Colin Cowherd spent part of Tuesday laying out his top 10 teams in the league ahead of wild-card weekend — and the former NFC champion Eagles are absent.

Let's get into it. 

10. Green Bay Packers (Last week: Unranked)

ADVERTISEMENT

Super Bowl odds: +10000

Overall record: 9-8 | Last week: Won 17-9 vs. Bears

Cowherd's thoughts: "Jordan Love is 6-2 in his last eight as a starter with a 113 passer rating. Only two quarterbacks have more passing yards and more passing touchdowns in their first season as a full-time starter and one of them is Mahomes. Tremendous young offensive personnel." 

Up next: Packers @ Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14, FOX and FOX Sports App

Sun 9:30 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

9. Houston Texans (Last week: 9)

Super Bowl odds: +7000

Overall record: 10-7 | Last week: Won 23-19 @ Colts

Cowherd's thoughts: "Keep your eye on Houston, folks. Wouldn't wanna play ‘em. [Texans are] 8-1 when holding opponents under 20. C.J. Stroud — only 14 giveaways. Fewest in the entire league, with a rookie quarterback. They have every chance to beat Cleveland."

Up next: Browns @ Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 13, NBC

Sat 9:30 PM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Houston Texans
HOU

8. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 7)

Super Bowl odds: +3000

Overall record: 11-6 | Last week: Lost 31-14 @ Bengals

Cowherd's thoughts: "Here's what I'll say about Joe Flacco: He's 4-1 as a starter. His story has been great. But Flacco hasn't been great."

Up next: Browns @ Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 13, NBC

7. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 6)

Super Bowl odds: +5000

Overall record: 10-7 | Last week: Won 21-20 @ 49ers

Cowherd's thoughts: "[They're] 6-2 when Stafford, Kupp, Nacua and Kyren Williams play. This is an offensive story. Average almost 29 points a game. Matthew Stafford, over the last six games, is on a heater. Everybody offensively right now is healthy, and that's a lot of playoff football — being healthy."

Up next: Rams @ Lions, 8 p.m. ET Jan. 14, NBC

Mon 1:15 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Detroit Lions
DET

6. Detroit Lions (Last week: 4)

Super Bowl odds: +2200

Overall record: 12-5 | Last week: Won 30-20 vs. Vikings

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're not healthy. Tight end Sam LaPorta is tremendous. He'll probably not play. They're the second team in league history that has four-plus players, each with 10 touchdowns or more. I think I like Detroit at home [against the Rams], but if LaPorta doesn't play, this thing is really up in the air."

Up Next: Rams @ Lions, 8 p.m. ET Jan. 14, NBC

Mon 1:15 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Detroit Lions
DET

5. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 8)

Super Bowl odds: +1000

Overall record: 11-6 | Last week: Won 13-12 @ Chargers

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't think they're a great team. They led the NFL in offensive penalty yards this season. They led the NFL in most dropped passes. It's not a work of art. They do it with defense."

Up next: Dolphins @ Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET Jan. 13, Peacock

Sun 1:00 AM
PCOCK
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

4. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 5)

Super Bowl odds: +750

Overall record: 12-5 | Last week: Won 38-10 @ Commanders

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're not very potent as a run team, but they can win with a lead. They can win from behind because of Dak. I think in a home playoff game, they're dangerous. I don't trust them on the road, but Dallas is a really good football team."

Up next: Packers @ Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14, FOX and FOX Sports App

Sun 9:30 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

3. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 3)

Super Bowl odds: +650

Overall record: 11-6 | Last week: Won 21-14 @ Dolphins

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're twitchier than years before on the outside. They have a more established run game. I think their offensive line is playing better. Multiple touchdowns in 15-straight games from Josh Allen. He almost single-handedly won that game against Miami despite his flaws."

Up next: Steelers @ Bills, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14, CBS

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Buffalo Bills
BUF

2. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 2)

Super Bowl odds: +220

Overall record: 12-5 | Last week: Lost 21-20 vs. Rams

Cowherd's thoughts: "Only team in the league to rank in the top three in scoring offense and scoring defense. When Brock Purdy plays clean — no turnovers — the Niners are 12-0."

Up next: First-round bye

1. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 1)

Super Bowl odds: +320

Overall record: 13-14 | Last week: Lost 17-10 vs. Steelers

Cowherd's thoughts: "Pretty easy. Baltimore. Offense, defense. Led the NFL in sacks, takeaways. Superstar quarterback. Finally got Lamar Jackson some perimeter weapons. Fun to watch. It's been a terrible year for the Lamar Jackson critics."

Up next: First-round bye

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

2024 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes