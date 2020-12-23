National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Week 16 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL season is getting down to the nitty-gritty, with teams simultaneously clinching playoff spots and missing the postseason cut.

Teams are also jockeying for position in Colin Cowherd's Herd Hierarchy, and one powerhouse, the Baltimore Ravens, are on the outside looking in.

"It tells you how many good teams there are right now."

Check out Cowherd's latest top 10 heading into Week 16, along with some insights from FOX Bet.

Overall record: 9-5 | Last week: Won 31-27 at Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "Why are they always down in big games? ... Part of Tampa is, their back end worries me."

Up next: Buccaneers -9.5 at Lions (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

NFL championship odds: +1500

Overall record: 10-4 | Last week: Won 46-25 vs. Lions

Colin's thoughts: "Since Ryan Tannehill got the starting job last year in Week 7, he has 67 touchdowns, 11 picks and a passer rating of 112. Better than Mahomes! ... Ryan Tannehill is a top 10 quarterback in this league."

Up next: Titans +3 at Packers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +2200

Overall record: 9-5 | Last week: Lost 23-20 vs. Jets

Colin's thoughts: "Don't sell too much of your stock ... Jalen Ramsey allows them to match up with everybody in the NFL ... And you know you're getting a pass rush with [Aaron] Donald."

Up next: Rams +1.5 at Seahawks (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +2000

Overall record: 10-4 | Last week: Won 20-6 at Giants

Colin's thoughts: "Baker's humming right now. Without OBJ, he's a point guard and he can pass to anybody."

Up next: Browns -9.5 at Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +3000

Overall record: 10-4 | Last week: Won 20-15 at Washington

Colin's thoughts: "The reality is the Seahawks defense is on fire since Carlos Dunlap, who we loved, came over. Top five defense since he arrived – 28 sacks since he arrived."

Up next: Seahawks -1.5 vs. Rams (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1500

Overall record: 9-5 | Last week: Won 22-12 vs. Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "They won last week and they were missing four of their top five players ... Tua is Drew Brees. He makes no mistakes."

Up next: Dolphins -3 at Raiders (Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

NFL championship odds: +8000

Overall record: 10-4 | Last week: Lost 32-29 vs. Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "This really is a defensive story. They're a lot like Pittsburgh, except Brees can still play."

Up next: Saints -7 vs. Vikings (Friday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +850

Overall record: 11-3 | Last week: Won 24-16 vs. Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "I'm going to know a lot more after this weekend against Tennessee ... Can they go into the octagon with a Tennessee, with a bruising running game, and play from behind or play after getting punched?"

Up next: Packers ⁠-3 vs. Titans (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +600

Overall record: 13-1 | Last week: Won 32-29 vs. Saints

Colin's thoughts: "Five turnovers in two weeks. They have the most talented team, but I don't love what I see ⁠— red zone defense, red zone offense have been a little clunky in the last month."

Up next: Chiefs -10.5 vs. Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +162

Overall record: 11-3 | Last week: Won 48-19 at Broncos

Colin's thoughts: "It was the perfect time for a letdown game, and they dropped 48 on at least a competitive Denver team. And Vic Fangio is a top five defensive coach in the NFL."

Up next: Bills -7 at Patriots (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC)

NFL championship odds: +900

