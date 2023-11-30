Herd Hierarchy Week 13: Eagles, Niners stand 1 and 2 heading into matchup
As the NFL season heads into Week 13, Colin Cowherd returned with another installment of "Herd Hierarchy."
Cowherd revealed his top four Super Bowl contenders heading into December in this week's edition and also touched on the huge San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles game on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App.
Let's check it out.
10. Denver Broncos (Last week: Unranked)
Overall record: 6-5 | Last week: Won 29-10 vs. Browns
Playoff odds — Yes: +135, No: -175
Cowherd's thoughts: "Denver is a top-10 team. [They're] 5-0 since week seven, four out of the five teams they've beaten have winning records. [They're] allowing 16 points a game, [and have] the best turnover differential in the league."
Up next: Broncos @ Texans (1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)
9. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 9)
Overall record: 6-6 | Last week: Lost 37-34 @ Eagles
Playoff odds — Yes: +400, No: -600
Cowherd's thoughts: "Listen, they're crazy. But six of their losses are by [a margin of] six points. They are what they were three years ago. Josh Allen leads the NFL with 24 touchdown passes, 13 picks and 16 giveaways… This is what they are; they're not buttoned up."
Up next: Bye
8. Miami Dolphins (Last week: Unranked)
Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Won 34-13 @ Jets
Playoff odds — Yes: -20000, No: +2500
Cowherd's thoughts: "I have my issues with them, [they're] the speed boat of the NFL. They're 1-3 against teams that are .500 or better, but we have to be fair. If I'm going to support Russell Wilson with Sean Payton, I've gotta support Tua [Tagovailoa] with Mike McDaniels… It's a good team."
Up next: Dolphins @ Commanders (1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX and the FOX Sports app)
7. Detroit Lions (Last week: 6)
Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Lost 29-22 vs. Packers
Playoff odds — Yes: -20000, No: +2500
Cowherd's thoughts: "[I] love their offensive line and ability to control the clock with the run game. Jared Goff has gotten sloppy in the last couple of weeks, [and] they have a hole in this team that is going to take them out of the Super Bowl running… but they are capable of winning a playoff game."
Up next: Lions @ Saints (1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX and the FOX Sports app)
6. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 7)
Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Won 24-21 @ Texans
Playoff odds — Yes: -20000, No: +2500
Cowherd's thoughts: "[They] are the least penalized team in the NFL [and the] only undefeated team on the road this year… I like Jacksonville."
Up next: Jaguars vs Bengals 8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, ABC)
5. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 5)
Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Won 45-10 vs. Commanders
Playoff odds — Yes: -20000, No: +2500
Cowherd's thoughts: "They crush the teams they should, [they] do get credit for that. Now, they've played the easiest schedule in the NFL, and they've beaten up on the dregs of the league. But again, [they] get credit for that."
Up next: Cowboys vs Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, Amazon)
4. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 3)
Overall record: 9-3 | Last week: Won 20-10 @ Chargers
Playoff odds — Yes: -20000, No: +2500
Cowherd's thoughts: "Baltimore's got the No. 1 rush offense and the No. 2 scoring defense. I like them; they're fast, they're physical."
Up next: Bye
3. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 2)
Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Won 31-17 @ Raiders
Playoff odds — Yes: -20000, No: +2500
Cowherd's thoughts: "Keep your eye on Rashee Rice. [It] looks like he could be their No. 1 receiver. They also showed they can score in the second half. Let's be fair with Kansas City; they've played the second-hardest schedule [in the league]."
Up next: Chiefs @ Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, NBC)
2. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 4)
Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Won 31-13 vs. Seahawks
Super Bowl odds — +400 (betting favorite)
Cowherd's thoughts: "When Trent Williams plays, they're 8-1. They lead the NFL in turnover differential [and] I think they have the most weapons in the NFL."
Up next: Niners @ Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX and the FOX Sports app)
1. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 1)
Overall record: 10-1 | Last week: Won 37-34 vs. Bills
Super Bowl odds — +450
Cowherd's thoughts: "Listen, Philadelphia [has had] 31 consecutive weeks [in which] they've had the best record in the league… Their O-line and D-line combination is excellent, [but] they are not a perfect team."
Up next: Eagles vs Niners (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX and the FOX Sports app)
