Colin Cowherd determines which active NFL stars have Hall of Fame résumés

It's Hall of Fame week in the NFL.

And while eight deserving 2021 candidates are preparing for their Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement, pundits can't help but speculate as to which current NFL players might one day find a bust of their own in the hallowed halls of Canton, Ohio.

On Thursday's episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd played a game called "Canton or Cant-out" to determine which present-day NFL stars have Hall of Fame résumés at the moment.

"Let's take some current stars and I'll tell you if I think they're Hall of Famers yet or not," Cowherd said. "I'm not guessing on what they do. Only what they've done so far."

(Note: Statistics listed are excluding playoffs)

Odell Beckham Jr.

Career stats: 82 games, 487 receptions, 6,830 receiving yards, 51 receiving touchdowns

Pro Bowl appearances: Three

Cowherd's ruling: Cant-out

Cowherd's thoughts: "Last four years he's given me [an average of] 670 yards. He's missed 23 games. He's a Hall of Fame talent, but he's not on the field enough."

Ezekiel Elliott

Career stats: 71 games, 6,384 rushing yards, 46 rushing TDs

Pro Bowl appearances: Three

Cowherd's ruling: Cant-out

Cowherd's thoughts: "He's the only running back in NFL history whose yards have declined in each of his first five seasons."

Julio Jones

Career stats: 135 games, 848 receptions, 12,896 receiving yards, 60 receiving TDs

Pro Bowl appearances: Seven

Cowherd's ruling: Canton

Cowherd's thoughts: "No question. He has the most receiving yards per game in NFL history ⁠— 95. ... Arguably the best receiver in the NFL for most of a 10-year period. Absolute first-ballot lock."

Travis Kelce

Career stats: 111 games, 612 receptions, 7,881 receiving yards, 48 receiving TDs

Pro Bowl appearances: Six

Cowherd's ruling: Canton

Cowherd's thoughts: "He's already in: 1,000-plus receiving yards in five straight seasons. He is the first tight end in NFL history who has done that. ... I always kinda thought Kellen Winslow was the best tight end I've ever seen. I think it's now Travis Kelce."

Khalil Mack

Career stats: 110 games, 70.5 sacks, 448 total tackles, 23 forced fumbles

Pro Bowl appearances: Six

Cowherd's ruling: Cant-out

Cowherd's thoughts: "A couple of good years is not a Hall of Fame career. He's had fewer than 10 sacks in each of his last two years. He's never had a sack in the playoffs. He's never won a playoff game."

Patrick Mahomes

Career stats: 46 games, 66% completion percentage, 14,152 passing yards, 114 passing TDs, 108.7 passer rating

Pro Bowl appearances: Three

Cowherd's ruling: Cant-out

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think he needs another great year and then we can start the discussion. ... Yes, he's great. But let's make sure we all understand how great the Hall of Fame in football is."

Von Miller

Career stats: 135 games, 106.0 sacks, 490 total tackles, 26 forced fumbles

Pro Bowl appearances: Eight

Cowherd's ruling: Cant-out

Cowherd's thoughts: "Very, very close. ... Excluding the Super Bowl year, he's had a sack-and-a-half in four playoff games. And there's a lot of injuries piling up. So, I think Von Miller is on the edge."

Cam Newton

Career stats: 140 games, 60.1% completion percentage, 31,698 passing yards, 190 passing TDs, 70 rushing TDs, 85.8 passer rating

Pro Bowl appearances: Three

Cowherd's ruling: Cant-out

Cowherd's thoughts: "Not close. Worst completion percentage in the NFL since he entered the league. Now, he was a transformative player and a unique player, but a lot of injuries. Never had back-to-back winning seasons."

Ben Roethlisberger

Career stats: 233 games, 64.4% completion percentage, 60,348 passing yards, 396 passing TDs, 94.0 passer rating

Pro Bowl appearances: Six

Cowherd's ruling: Canton

Cowherd's thoughts: "First-ballot Hall of Famer. ... He only needs 1,000 more passing yards to pass [Dan] Marino for the most passing yards by a quarterback who spent his entire career with one team."

Matt Ryan

Career stats: 205 games, 65.4% completion percentage, 55,767 passing yards, 347 passing TDs, 94.5 passer rating

Pro Bowl appearances: Four

Cowherd's ruling: Cant-out

Cowherd's thoughts: "Very close. ... Over the last 10 years, no quarterback has accumulated more passing yards in games they lost. So, Matt's not winning enough, to me, to be a Hall of Famer."

J.J. Watt

Career stats: 128 games, 101 sacks, 531 total tackles, 25 forced fumbles

Pro Bowl appearances: Five

Cowherd's ruling: Canton

Cowherd's thoughts: "Had my criticisms, but he's a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He's going to Canton, no doubt about it. He was a unique force. ... He's the only defensive lineman I can remember getting interceptions, getting touchdowns."

For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out the video below:

