How The Jets Imploded With Cover 0

1 hour ago

The New York Jets' season of futility continued over the weekend when they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, falling to 0-12.

But it wasn't just the fact that they lost – again – it's how they fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 31-28.

On the fateful touchdown pass from Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, Williams dialed up a cover-0 blitz that left the Jets' secondary vulnerable to a big-yardage play.

And that is exactly what happened, as Ruggs III scored a 46-yard touchdown. 

The play immediately drew a wide range of reactions on Twitter, from shock to awe.

As it turns out, it was.

Following the latest catastrophe for the Jets, the organization fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

But that still left NFL fans, pundits and analysts wondering what exactly went into that controversial decision that helped cost Williams his job.

One NFL reporter, Michael Silver, offered an explanation on Monday of how the call came to be, went wrong for the Jets, and how the Raiders picked up on the defensive play call to win the game.

While Las Vegas was ready for Williams' blitz, New York's head coach Adam Gase was stupefied.

 ... and so was Carr, for that matter.

But back to the play call.

Silver reports that Gase was mid-conversation when he heard "Zero" over his headset, signifying New York's lack of safety help. By then, though, it was too late. Before he could react, the Raiders were snapping the ball. 

And while linebacker Neville Hewitt could have changed the coverage on the field, he chose to go with his coach's call.

The loss is another chapter of embarrassment in the story of the 2020 New York Jets' season, but there is potentially a silver lining in it.

They are one step closer to having Clemson quarterback, and projected No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence don the green and white.

Unfortunately for Williams, he won't be there to see the next chapter for the Jets.

