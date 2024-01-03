Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: Prediction, odds, picks
The Green Bay Packers (8-8) and Chicago Bears (7-9) will face off in a matchup of two division rivals. The Packers are the favorites, expected to win by at least a field goal but less than a touchdown (currently -3). The predicted point total for the matchup is 44.
The Bears trounced the Atlanta Falcons 37-17 in Week 17, while the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 33-10 in their tilt.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Bears and Packers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Will Hill.
Packers vs. Bears Odds & Betting Lines
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Packers
|-3
|-112
|-108
|44
|-112
|-108
Packers vs. Bears Prediction & Pick
- Pick ATS: Green Bay (-3)
- Pick OU: Over (44)
- Prediction: Green Bay 25 - Chicago 20
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill
The Bears are playing very well on both sides of the ball and are fairly evenly matched with the Packers.
This line is only 3 because the Bears are eliminated and the Packers can clinch a playoff spot with a win.
The Packers were in a similar position last year — they were facing a Lions team who had nothing to play for, a win away from clinching a playoff spot for themselves. They were favored and at home, but they lost the game.
The Bears would love to spoil things for a team that has terrorized them for decades now.
PICK: Bears (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)
How to Watch Green Bay vs. Chicago
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: Watch on CBS
Packers vs. Bears Recent Matchups
- Over their last five meetings, Green Bay has collected five wins against Chicago.
- Over their last five head-to-head matchups, Green Bay has scored 124 points, while Chicago has posted 65.
Green Bay Betting Info
- Green Bay has eight wins in 16 games versus the spread this year.
- The Packers have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- Green Bay games this year have gone over the total in 10 out of 16 opportunities (62.5%).
- When playing as the moneyline favorite, the Packers have won 40% of the time (2-3).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -166 or shorter, Green Bay has a record of 2-2 (50%).
- The Packers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 62.4%.
Packers Stats
|Stat
|Average (Total)
|Rank
|Pass yards
|228.8 (3,660)
|17
|Rush yards
|111.3 (1,781)
|15
|Points scored
|22.9 (366)
|11
|Pass yards against
|212.4 (3,398)
|11
|Rush yards against
|131.6 (2,106)
|28
|Points allowed
|21.3 (341)
|14
Green Bay's Key Players
Offense
- Jordan Love ranks 10th in the NFL with 3,843 passing yards through 16 games this year, averaging 240.2 per game with a 63.1% completion percentage and 30 touchdowns (third in the NFL) against 11 interceptions.
- To go along with his passing stats, Love has 248 rushing yards (third on the Packers), with four rushing touchdowns.
- Jayden Reed has caught 60 passes on 90 targets for 681 total yards and eight touchdowns. He is averaging 4.0 catches and 45.4 yards per game through 15 games.
- In 16 games played, Romeo Doubs is averaging 42.1 yards and 3.7 receptions per game on the way to 674 receiving yards and 59 catches. He's been targeted 95 times, and has eight receiving touchdowns (eighth in the NFL).
- In the running game, A.J. Dillon averages 3.4 yards per attempt (43rd in the NFL) and 40.9 yards per game for 613 total rushing yards. He has scored two rushing touchdowns this season.
- He's added 22 catches (on 28 targets) for 223 receiving yards with zero touchdowns. He's averaging 14.9 receiving yards and 1.5 receptions per game.
Defense
- Over on defense, Quay Walker has 109 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 2023.
- Rashan Gary has 42 tackles, 6.0 TFL, nine sacks, and one pass defended.
- Preston Smith has recorded 46 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and eight sacks this year.
- Isaiah McDuffie has 0.5 sacks to go with his 5.0 TFL and 82 tackles on the season.
Chicago Betting Info
- Chicago has gone 8-6-2 against the spread this season.
- The Bears are 5-3-2 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.
- This season, Chicago games have hit the over nine times.
- This season, the Bears have won four out of the 12 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been the underdog.
- Chicago is 2-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Bears.
Bears Stats
|Stat
|Average (Total)
|Rank
|Pass yards
|186.2 (2,979)
|27
|Rush yards
|145.3 (2,324)
|2
|Points scored
|21.9 (351)
|16
|Pass yards against
|233.4 (3,735)
|21
|Rush yards against
|84.0 (1,344)
|1
|Points allowed
|22.6 (362)
|20
Chicago's Key Players
Offense
- Justin Fields has thrown for 2,414 yards this year, with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He is completing 61.0% of his attempts while averaging 201.2 yards per game and 6.8 per attempt.
- Fields has also rushed for four touchdowns and 630 yards (first on the Bears).
- D.J. Moore has 1,300 receiving yards (seventh in the NFL) and eight touchdowns (eighth in the NFL) on 92 receptions, while being targeted 130 times.
- This season, Cole Kmet has caught 70 passes for 678 receiving yards with six touchdowns through the air. He has been targeted 86 total times and is averaging 4.7 receptions per game through 15 games played.
- Khalil Herbert puts up 53.0 rushing yards per game through 11 games (583 total yards), with two rushing touchdowns.
- Herbert also has 121 receiving yards (11.0 per game) on 18 catches (1.6 per game). He has been targeted 29 times with one touchdown reception.
Defense
- In 2023, T.J. Edwards has 143 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three interceptions through 16 games.
- Montez Sweat has 54 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended.
- Tremaine Edmunds has recorded 5.0 TFL, 103 tackles, and four interceptions in the 2023 season.
- Jaquan Brisker has 1.0 sack as well as 2.0 TFL, 97 tackles, and one interception.
-
