Green Bay CB Jaire Alexander flexes Packers' hot streak: 'I said we were going to win out'

Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander told reporters at the beginning of November, with 10 games remaining in the schedule, that the Packers wouldn't lose another game for the rest of the season. And that sentiment has proven to be mostly true.

Since Alexander's bold claim, the Packers are 4-1 and have taken down potential Super Bowl contenders such as the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm not going to say I'm a prophet, but I called it," Alexander said to reporters Wednesday while donning a massive championship wrestling belt and a pair of sunglasses by his locker. "I said we were gonna win out."

While Alexander's prediction hasn't exactly been upheld, as the Packers lost in Week 10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the stretch that followed, Green Bay has certainly found momentum with the regular season dwindling.

However, the Packers face the challenge of two divisional matchups before the season's conclusion, and have yet to return Alexander from a shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 9's victory against the Los Angeles Rams. It's uncertain if the 26-year-old will return Monday against the New York Giants.

"If I can play, I'm going to play," Alexander said to reporters.

