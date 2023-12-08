National Football League
Green Bay CB Jaire Alexander flexes Packers' hot streak: 'I said we were going to win out'
National Football League

Green Bay CB Jaire Alexander flexes Packers' hot streak: 'I said we were going to win out'

Published Dec. 8, 2023 5:01 p.m. ET

Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander told reporters at the beginning of November, with 10 games remaining in the schedule, that the Packers wouldn't lose another game for the rest of the season. And that sentiment has proven to be mostly true. 

Since Alexander's bold claim, the Packers are 4-1 and have taken down potential Super Bowl contenders such as the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs

"I'm not going to say I'm a prophet, but I called it," Alexander said to reporters Wednesday while donning a massive championship wrestling belt and a pair of sunglasses by his locker. "I said we were gonna win out." 

While Alexander's prediction hasn't exactly been upheld, as the Packers lost in Week 10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the stretch that followed, Green Bay has certainly found momentum with the regular season dwindling.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Packers face the challenge of two divisional matchups before the season's conclusion, and have yet to return Alexander from a shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 9's victory against the Los Angeles Rams. It's uncertain if the 26-year-old will return Monday against the New York Giants.

"If I can play, I'm going to play," Alexander said to reporters.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bills coach Sean McDermott apologizes for referencing 9/11 hijackers in 2019 team meeting

Bills coach Sean McDermott apologizes for referencing 9/11 hijackers in 2019 team meeting

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes