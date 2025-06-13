National Football League Who Wore It Best? The Greatest NFL Players by Jersey Number, 25-49 Published Jul. 29, 2025 9:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Some numbers will forever be associated with the players who wore them. So we took up the daunting task of choosing the greatest NFL player for every jersey number, from No. 0 (or 00) through No. 99.

That meant combing through the roughly 30,000 players who have suited up for an NFL game over the past 105 years. To help make our choices, we looked at players’ cumulative statistics, awards (MVP, Offensive/Defensive Player of the Year, etc.) and honors such as All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections. Super Bowl championships mattered as well, as did the impact players had on their era. Historical importance was very significant, which is why the list is littered with members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That said, we've already presented Nos. 0-24. So here's our look at the greatest players in NFL history to wear Nos. 25-49. Note that since many great players switched numbers during their careers, the list is based on the number each player is best known for wearing.

No. 25: Fred Biletnikoff

He was probably the most consistent receiver of his era, catching 589 passes for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns with the Raiders from 1965 through 1978. He held most of the Oakland receiving records when he retired, plus the NFL record with 10 straight seasons of 40 or more catches. And even better, Biletnikoff had 70 catches for 1,167 yards and 10 touchdowns in 19 playoff games. He went to six Pro Bowls, was an All-Pro twice and won a Super Bowl MVP, pushing him just barely past CB Richard Sherman at No. 25.

Honorable Mentions: Richard Sherman, LeSean McCoy

No. 26: Rod Woodson

Woodson had 10 remarkable years with the Steelers from 1987-96, establishing himself as one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history. Then he reinvented himself as a safety with the Ravens and Raiders late in his career. He ended up with 71 interceptions over 17 years, with 12 of them returned for touchdowns. He was an 11-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro — including four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams after his position switch. He’s simply one of the top players in history at two different spots, which earns him this honor.

Honorable Mentions: Herb Adderley, Antoine Winfield Jr.

No. 27: Steve Atwater

One of the hardest-hitting safeties of his era, Atwater helped turn Denver's defense into a championship-caliber unit in the 1990s. The Broncos reached the Super Bowl during his 1989 rookie season (and lost), then won back-to-back titles near the end of his career. He was an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. He may have been edged out here by fellow Hall of Famer Ken Houston had Houston not worn No. 29 for six seasons with the Oilers before finishing out his career wearing No. 27 in Washington.

Honorable Mentions: Eddie George, Malcolm Jenkins

No. 28: Marshall Faulk

There’s some good competition here — from CB Darrell Green and RBs Curtis Martin and Adrian Peterson — but Faulk is clearly in a class by himself as arguably the greatest two-way running back in history. The six-time All-Pro was the engine behind the St. Louis Rams’ "Greatest Show on Turf" Super Bowl-winning offense. In 1999, he became just the second player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season (setting a record with 2,429 yards from scrimmage). That year, Faulk won the first of three straight Offensive Player of the Year awards, with an MVP mixed in when he scored a record 26 touchdowns in 2000. Faulk also was the first player to gain 2,000 yards from scrimmage in four straight seasons. He simply redefined what a running back can do.

Honorable Mentions: Darrell Green, Curtis Martin

No. 29: Eric Dickerson

Here’s what’s most impressive about the longtime Rams and Colts running back: He set the NFL single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984. And even though NFL offenses have become more productive and an extra game has been added to the schedule, the record still stands 40 years later. Dickerson led the NFL in rushing four times — including in each of his first two seasons, when he totaled 3,913 yards — and is still ninth on the all-time list with 13,259 rushing yards in his 11 seasons.

Honorable Mentions: Earl Thomas, Harold Jackson

No. 30: Terrell Davis

The career of this Broncos running back was cut terribly short — only four full seasons before he limped through just 16 games over his final three years — but it was a remarkable run. He ran for 6,413 yards and 56 touchdowns in those four years from 1995-98. He was named to three All-Pro first teams, was the Offensive Player of the Year twice and the MVP once, all while the Broncos were winning two Super Bowls. His brief flash was so bright that his four full seasons were enough to get him to the Hall of Fame.

Honorable Mentions: Clarke Hinkle, Bill Willis

No. 31: Jim Taylor

One of the toughest decisions in this field was picking Taylor, a running back from the Packers' dynasty of the 1960s, over Donnie Shell, the star safety from the Steelers' dynasty of the ‘70s. Taylor, in his day, drew comparisons to the great Jim Brown. He had five straight 1,000-yard seasons (and five straight trips to the Pro Bowl) and won an NFL MVP. He was the power behind the "Lombardi Sweep" that helped the Packers to four NFL titles and a Super Bowl championship. Shell, meanwhile, was the first NFL safety to record 50 career interceptions (51) and had at least one in every one of his 14 seasons.

Honorable Mentions: Donnie Shell, Priest Holmes

No. 32: Jim Brown

The Cleveland Browns legend is widely considered one of the greatest players in NFL history — and often he’s called the greatest. Brown had no peer as a running back. He averaged 104.3 rushing yards per game in his nine seasons — the only player to ever average more than 100 over a career. When he retired, he held the league records with 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns, and both are still in the top 11. He was a three-time MVP, nine-time All-Pro, and an eight-time NFL rushing leader. There were some great running backs who wore No. 32 — Marcus Allen, Franco Harris, Edgerrin James, O.J. Simpson — but this wasn’t really close. There’s only one Jim Brown.

Honorable Mentions: Marcus Allen, O.J. Simpson

No. 33: Sammy Baugh

With all due respect to Cowboys RB Tony Dorsett, who is one of the greatest runners of all time, it’s hard to look past the fact that Slingin’ Sammy Baugh helped bring the forward pass into football in the 1930s. In a low-octane era, he had 12 seasons of at least 1,000 passing yards and two seasons over 2,000 — including a remarkable 1947 season when he threw for 2,938 yards and 25 touchdowns with Washington. He led the NFL in passing yards six times and was a seven-time All-Pro. He also was a three-way player who led the NFL in passing, interceptions (as a safety) and punting in 1943.

Honorable Mentions: Tony Dorsett, Roger Craig

No. 34: Walter Payton

Another number loaded with greatness (like RBs Earl Campbell and Thurman Thomas), but yet another easy choice. "Sweetness," the legendary Bears running back, was arguably the greatest runner of his era. He ran for 16,726 yards and caught passes for 4,538 more yards over 13 seasons from 1975-87. He was an MVP, a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champ. And he was so active in his community that the NFL named its service award after him. It’s now called the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Honorable Mentions: Earl Campbell, Thurman Thomas

No. 35: Aeneas Williams

A former college walk-on who became a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Williams was an undiscovered gem in the Southeast, where he played most of his career with the Cardinals. He was one of the greatest yet most underrated defensive backs ever, making the Pro Bowl as a corner seven times and later as a safety with the Rams. He finished his career with 55 interceptions, nine of which he returned for touchdowns.

Honorable Mentions: Neal Anderson, Calvin Hill

No. 36: Jerome Bettis

"The Bus" was one of the most powerful and punishing running backs during his entire 13-year career, which started with the Rams in 1993 but was mostly spent with the Steelers. He ran for 13,664 career yards and 91 touchdowns and topped 1,000 yards in eight of his first nine NFL seasons. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro also achieved every player’s career dream: winning a Super Bowl in his final game.

Honorable Mentions: LeRoy Butler, Lawyer Milloy

No. 37: Jimmy Johnson

He spent 16 years playing defensive back in San Francisco, where he was an All-Pro five times (including three straight times on the first team from 1970-72). Johnson had at least one interception in all but one of his seasons. In fact, the only season in which he didn’t pick off a pass was 1962, when the Niners played him mostly at receiver and he caught 34 passes for 627 yards. They moved him back to safety the next season, and then to cornerback. Johnson finished his career with 47 interceptions and would’ve had more if more quarterbacks had dared to throw to his side of the field.

Honorable Mentions: Lester Hayes, Doak Walker

No. 38: George Rogers

You know it’s a weak number when the player who gets the nod is most famous for being drafted first overall in 1981 — one spot before the Giants took Lawrence Taylor. As inglorious as that claim to fame may be, Rogers was a pretty good running back. He ran for 1,674 yards as a rookie when he was a first-team All-Pro and the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. He had three more 1,000-yard seasons and even ran for 18 touchdowns in 1986. And hey, it wasn’t his fault the Saints picked him over LT.

Honorable Mentions: Eugene Daniel, Tramon Williams

No. 39: Larry Csonka

A bruising, powerful fullback with the Dolphins, Csonka was one of the NFL’s best rushers in the 1970s. He had three 1,000-yard seasons, was a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. He also won two Super Bowls with Miami, including in 1972 when he was the engine of the offense of the NFL's only undefeated team. The following season, he was the MVP of Super Bowl VIII when he ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Honorable Mentions: Hugh McElhenny, Stephen Jackson

No. 40: Gale Sayers

Sayers was so talented and explosive that some believe he might have ended up as the NFL’s greatest running back and most dynamic player ever if injuries hadn’t battered him throughout his career. His seven seasons with the Bears, though, were still remarkable — especially the first five when he was named All-Pro each year. He finished his career with 4,956 rushing yards and 9,435 combined yards, thanks to his prowess as a kick returner. He even won a Comeback Player of the Year Award and got MVP votes in each of his first four seasons, before his body had nothing left to give.

Honorable Mentions: Elroy Hirsch, Mike Alstott

No. 41: Eugene Robinson

The longtime Seahawks cornerback simply outlasted a weak field at this number by playing 16 seasons and missing a total of just six games. He ended up with 57 interceptions, including a nine-interception season in 1993. He went to only three Pro Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro just once, but durability and longevity count.

Honorable Mentions: Lorenzo Neal, Phil Villapiano

No. 42: Ronnie Lott

An All-Pro at corner (twice) and safety (six times), Lott is one of the best and hardest-hitting defensive backs in NFL history. A 49ers legend who lasted 14 seasons in the NFL, he was as disruptive as they come, with 63 career interceptions (five returned for touchdowns), 16 forced fumbles, and 17 fumble recoveries. He also anchored a San Francisco defense that won four Super Bowls during his time there in the 1980s and '90s.

Honorable Mentions: Sid Luckman, Charley Taylor

No. 43: Troy Polamalu

One of the smartest and most instinctive safeties to ever play, this longtime Steeler was a lot more than just great hair. He was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2010, a six-time All-Pro and a member of Pittsburgh's All-Time Team, which isn’t an easy roster for a defensive player to crack. Polamalu's 32 career interceptions don’t fully tell the story of the impact of this two-time Super Bowl winner, known as "The Tasmanian Devil."

Honorable Mentions: Cliff Harris, Larry Brown

No. 44: John Riggins

Five Hall of Famers wore this number primarily, but with all due respect to RBs Floyd Little and Leroy Kelly, and DBs Bobby Dillon and Dick LeBeau, it’s hard not to picture "Riggo" rumbling through the line of scrimmage when thinking of No. 44. He wasn’t flashy, but he was a powerful back, mostly for Washington. He became known for getting the toughest of yards. He topped 1,000 yards in only five of his 14 seasons, but he always saved his best for the postseason. He had 996 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine career playoff games. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl XVII with a then-record 166 yards, including a game-sealing, 43-yard touchdown run that is a staple of highlight reels.

Honorable Mentions: Floyd Little, Dick LeBeau

No. 45: Emlen Tunnell

A remarkable safety who was the key cog in the Giants’ famed "Umbrella defense" of the 1950s, Tunnell was the first African-American player elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a dynamic defensive back with a nose for the ball, intercepting 79 passes in his 14 seasons. He was a six-time All-Pro with the Giants, too. And it was his longevity that gave him the nod over fellow Hall of Fame safety Kenny Easley, who had a stellar career in Seattle.

Honorable Mentions: Kenny Easley, Gary Fencik

No. 46: Tim McDonald

It was a close call between the Cardinals/49ers safety and Todd Christensen, the longtime Raiders tight end. But McDonald was at his best for a much longer span, starting almost every game in 12 of his 13 NFL seasons from 1987-99. A stellar ball-hawk, McDonald went to six Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro four times. He won a Super Bowl with a loaded defensive backfield in San Francisco, too. Christensen had an unbelievable run for a tight end, averaging 87 catches for 1,099 yards from 1983-86, but those four All-Pro seasons were outliers in his career.

Honorable Mentions: Todd Christensen, Herm Edwards

No. 47: Mel Blount

Blount, the longtime Steelers cornerback, gets the nod over Hall of Fame safety John Lynch for helping Pittsburgh win four Super Bowl championships in the 1970s. Blount was the Defensive Player of the Year in 1975, was a four-time All-Pro and finished his 14-year career with 57 interceptions. Like Lynch, Blount also ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Honorable Mentions: John Lynch, Joey Browner

No. 48: Les Richter

The only Hall of Famer to ever wear this number, Richter played linebacker and offensive line for the Rams from 1954-62. He went to the Pro Bowl in every season but his last and was named an All-Pro five times. Plus, he was the Rams’ placekicker early in his career. What he was most remembered for, though, was his toughness. He didn’t miss any of the 112 games in his career, even playing through two broken cheekbones suffered five weeks apart in 1961.

Honorable Mentions: Stephen Davis, Ken Ellis

No. 49: Bobby Mitchell

Mitchell began his career as the backfield mate of Jim Brown in Cleveland before becoming a historical figure when he was traded to Washington. The U.S. government was pressuring owner George Marshall to integrate his team. So in 1962, after drafting running back Ernie Davis first overall and balking at his salary demands, Marshall traded Davis’ rights to Cleveland for Mitchell, who became Washington’s first African-American player. He thrived outside of Brown’s shadow, leading the NFL in rushing with 1,384 and 1,436 yards in each of his first two seasons. Overall, Mitchell had 7,954 yards and 65 touchdowns in his 11-year, Hall of Fame career.

Honorable Mentions: Dennis Smith, Tony Richardson

Our four-part series continues on Wednesday, July 30, with the greatest players in NFL history to wear Nos. 50-74.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

