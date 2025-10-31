GM Chris Grier, Miami Dolphins Part Ways; HC Mike McDaniel Reportedly Safe

The Grim Reaper has come for a long-term member of the Miami Dolphins' front office.

General manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins have agreed to part ways, the team announced on Friday morning. Following Thursday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Dolphins are now 2-7 this season.

"This morning, I made the decision along with general manager Chris Grier to mutually part ways," team owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. "I have incredible respect for Chris and his family, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the Miami Dolphins over the past 26 years."

"As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait. We must improve – in 2025, 2026 and beyond – and it needs to start right now. Champ Kelly will serve as interim general manager effective immediately, and we will begin our search process for a new general manager. I want to thank Champ for stepping up and his commitment to the Dolphins success this season. There is a lot of football left to play and we all need to fight even harder."

Ross also said that he remains "committed to building a winning team that consistently competes for championships."

The 55-year-old Grier had been in Miami's front office since 2000. He started as a scout with the franchise from 2000-02 and would later serve as assistant director of college scouting (2003-07) and director of college scouting (2007-15) before becoming Miami's general manager in 2016.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who's in his fourth season on the job, will keep his position through the regular season, per ESPN. Following back-to-back playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023, the Dolphins went 8-9 and missed the playoffs last season.

As for Miami's interim general manager, Kelly is in his first season with the franchise, having previously served as senior personnel executive. He previously held front-office roles with the Las Vegas Raiders (2022-24), Chicago Bears (2015-21) and Denver Broncos (2007-14).

Miami has made the playoffs just four times since 2001 and hasn't won a playoff game since 2000, which is the longest drought in the NFL.

