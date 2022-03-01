National Football League Giants will listen to offers for anyone, even Saquon Barkley 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Giants have undergone massive change in the front office with the resignation of David Gettleman and the hire of new general manager Joe Schoen.

Now, Schoen is letting it be known that there are no untouchable players on their roster, including 2018 first-round pick Saquon Barkley.

The Giants are estimated to be $11 million over the salary cap, and Barkley is guaranteed to make $7.217 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract this coming season. With that in mind, Schoen appears willing to move Barkley if the price is right.

"Whether it's trading player for player; I'll listen to anybody. If it's trading a couple players — I'm not going to say the entire roster, [that] we're open for business on the entire roster," Schoen said. "But if anyone is going to call, and they're interested in any of our players. I'm certainly going to listen.

"Again, we're in a situation where unfortunately we have to get under the salary cap. We're not in very good salary-cap health. Again, I'm not going to say yes to every deal, but I'm definitely going to listen and be open to the situations that are best for the New York Giants."

Barkley has had an uneven NFL career through his first four seasons. In his rookie season in 2018, Barkley rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns while hauling in 91 receptions for 721 yards and four touchdowns. He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler that season.

Since then, Barkley has missed 20 out of a possible 48 games due to multiple injuries, most notably a torn ACL that cut his 2020 season short after just two games. He has totaled just 1,630 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns since his rookie season.

