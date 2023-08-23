National Football League Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney in stable condition after collapse at practice Updated Aug. 23, 2023 5:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

New York Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney collapsed during practice on Wednesday, but was in "stable" condition after being carted away from the field, the club said.

Sweeney "had a medical event and is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room," the team said in a statement. "He is stable, alert and conversant."

The former Boston College standout is now in his fourth NFL season, first with the Giants.

He spent his first three seasons with Buffalo, where in 2020 he was diagnosed with myocarditis — an inflamed heart — after contracting COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sweeney was cleared to resume playing the following offseason and appeared in 18 games, including three starts, with Buffalo over 2021 and ’22 before signing with the Giants in free agency in March.

Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

In New York, he’s reunited with Giants coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen. Daboll previously served as the Bills offensive coordinator and Schoen worked as the Bills assistant GM.

It’s not immediately clear whether there’s a connection between Sweeney’s health history and Wednesday’s episode.

Weather conditions were not extreme during practice, with temperatures in the area ranging from the mid-60s to upper 70s.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience New York Giants Tommy Sweeney

share