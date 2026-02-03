Giants Reportedly Hire Former Chiefs OC Matt Nagy as Offensive Coordinator

The New York Giants have found their offensive playcaller.

New York is hiring former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator and Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as their offensive coordinator, NFL Media reported on Tuesday morning.

Nagy will be the offensive coordinator for new Giants head coach John Harbaugh, who took over for New York after being fired by the Baltimore Ravens last month, ending an 18-year partnership with the franchise (2008-25).

Nagy had two stints on Kansas City's coaching staff under head coach Andy Reid: 2013-17 and 2022-25. Regarding the stint that just ended, Nagy was a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach for the Chiefs in 2022 and their offensive coordinator from 2023-25.

In his previous life with the Chiefs, Nagy was the team's quarterbacks coach from 2013-15 and offensive coordinator from 2016-17. Nagy also coached under Reid on the Philadelphia Eagles from 2008-12.

Across Nagy's four seasons as Chicago's head coach (2018-21), the Bears made the playoffs twice (2018 and 2021) and went a combined 34-31 in the regular season.

Nagy takes over a Giants' offense that was 13th in the NFL in total yards (333.5 per game) and tied for 17th in points (22.4 per game) this season. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was a bright spot, totaling 2,272 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 91.7 passer rating, while completing 63.7% of his passes in 12 starts/14 appearances. He also rushed for 487 yards and nine touchdowns.

New York finished this season at 4-13 and is a combined 13-38 over the last three seasons (2023-25). It recently added former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson as its new defensive coordinator.