Giants QB Jameis Winston: 'I Would Love to Help Jaxson Dart Become a Superstar'

Jaxson Dart is the present and future of the New York Giants, but what about veteran quarterback Jameis Winston?

"I'm doing whatever is required from any organization that has me on their roster. I would love to help the young buck [Dart] turn into the superstar that he is," Winston said about his role with the Giants, per ESPN. "That's God-given. I would love to assist in any way. But my dream is to be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in the NFL. In New York, that would be iconic and legendary. Whatever that takes, I'm going to do that."

Dart, whom New York traded for the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select out of Ole Miss after already selecting Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick, was named the Giants' starting quarterback for Week 4 and has been under center ever since.

In six starts – and eight combined appearances – Dart has totaled 1,175 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 93.9 passer rating, while completing 62.3% of his passes. He has also rushed for 251 yards and five touchdowns.

Dart referred to Winston as a "coach" to him both on and off the field.

"When a team gives me the opportunity and believes in me, they give me a job, I want to play for that team and do my best for that team. I don't care what the record is, I don't care what the circumstances, situation or facts is. I always say what I want for myself, I want for everyone," Winston said. "I'm a solutions-oriented guy, so I want to be a part of the solution. I don't just want to run away when things get bad."

The 31-year-old Winston signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants in March. He started seven games for the Cleveland Browns last season, which was preceded by four seasons with the New Orleans Saints (2020-23) and five with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015-19), who selected Winston with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Winston has thrown for 154 touchdowns and owns a career 86.4 passer rating.

The Giants also signed quarterback and 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million deal, with the veteran starting the first three games of the season.

New York won two of its first three games with Dart as the starter. However, following a euphoric, 34-17 victory over the NFC East-rival Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants blew an 18-point lead with 10:14 remaining in the fourth quarter on the road against the Denver Broncos and have lost three consecutive games, their record now sitting at 2-7.

Dart and the Giants aim to get back in the win column on the road against the Chicago Bears this Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

