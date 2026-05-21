Giants Keep General Manager Joe Schoen, Agreeing To Multi-Year Extension With Exec

After multiple months of questions about his future in New York, Giants general manager Joe Schoen is set to remain in his current position for the foreseeable future.

The Giants and Shoen have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday. The details regarding the length of his contract have yet to be released.

New York's endorsement of Schoen came four months after the Giants cleaned house and ultimately hired John Harbaugh as head coach. While Schoen was a part of the front office that landed Harbaugh, who spent 18 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, including winning the Super Bowl in 2012, there was some speculation that New York could let him go. Now, Schoen is set to work alongside the Super Bowl-winning coach for the foreseeable future.

Schoen's tenure in New York has been scrutinized for his decision to allow running back Saquon Barkley to leave in free agency during the 2024 offseason. Barkley proceeded to sign with the Giants' rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, where he had a career year, rushing for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns, while helping them win Super Bowl LIX..

In coordination with letting Barkley walk, the Giants inked quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal in 2023. New York, then, went 9-25 over the next two seasons before releasing Jones, who joined the Minnesota Vikings, and ultimately signed with the Indianapolis Colts last season, nearly helping them make the playoffs.

Schoen has also helped author other impactful decisions. The Giants traded the No. 39 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for star edge rusher Brian Burns, who had 16.5 sacks last season. During the 2025 NFL Draft, he and the Giants decided to trade up to the No. 25 pick to select quarterback Jaxson Dart. Then, four days before the 2026 NFL Draft, New York traded veteran defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 10 overall pick, which was used to select offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa.

After signing this extension, not only will Schoen have the opportunity to work with Harbaugh, the coach he helped hire, but he will oversee the young core he helped put together. The Giants' foundation includes promising players such as Dart, Mauigoa, wide receiver Malik Nabers, running back Cameron Skattebo, and linebackers Arvell Reese and Abdul Carter.