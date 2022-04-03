National Football League Frank Gore to retire as member of San Francisco 49ers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Frank Gore has seen a lot through 16 seasons as an NFL running back.

He's racked up plenty of victories, a fair share of accolades, and a ton of rushing yards along the way. And one day he will likely be wearing a gold jacket as he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

For now, though, the five-time Pro Bowler is planning his next step, and that includes retiring as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

On an interview on TheSFNiners YouTube channel on Saturday, Gore said he plans to sign a one-day contract with the 49ers and retire as a member of the team that drafted him out of the University of Miami in 2005.

"We're still trying to figure out when I'm going to do my one-day contract. To sign, do my retirement," Gore said, adding that he hopes to work in the franchise's front office.

"I love looking at talent. I love evaluating talent and I love ball," he said. "And [the 49ers] know that I know football players, what it's supposed to take to be a football player."

Gore played the first 10 years of his career with the 49ers, before adding a three-year stint with Indianapolis, plus one year each with Miami, Buffalo and finally the New York Jets in 2020.

If he does not have another carry in his career, his 16,000-yard (exactly!) career rushing total will rank third all-time behind Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726).

Gore was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, alongside Marshawn Lynch, Adrian Peterson and LeSean McCoy at the running back position.

He's had nine 1,000-yard rushing seasons and topped 1,200 yards three times, including a career-best 1,695 yards in 2006, when he was second-team All-Pro.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.