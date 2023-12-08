National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 14 picks Published Dec. 8, 2023 6:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching the NFL? Winning free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $140,000 through the first 13 weeks.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for Sunday's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

Who will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing and receiving)?

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (worth 7 points); Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (worth 8 points); Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams (worth 9 points); Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (worth 10 points)

It's Captain Obvious here for me. I did think about taking a chance with Williams against the Ravens, but with weather conditions potentially messy, I'll take the wiser path with McCaffrey, who should again have a huge day against an over-matched Seattle defense here. CMC had 114 rushing yards and five receptions in a blowout win at Seattle, and that's likely a baseline here.

Prediction: Christian McCaffrey

Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest

Los Angeles Rams; Baltimore Ravens; Detroit Lions; Chicago Bears

The weather in Chicago doesn't look as dire as it did earlier in the week, which will be huge for Jared Goff and the Lions offense. Detroit nearly lost at home to the Bears a couple of weeks ago, so the Lions should take Chicago more seriously here if that wasn't the case then. The Bears should still put up points against a poor Detroit D, however. The Ravens should beat the Rams in what could be a windy, rainy Baltimore.

Prediction: Lions, Bears, Ravens, Rams

Which quarterback will COMPLETE the MOST PASSES?

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (worth 5 points); Jared Goff, Lions (worth 6 points); Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (worth 7 points); Brock Purdy, 49ers (worth 8 points)

You could make a case for anyone here, and I wouldn't argue with you. But I think Mahomes is the play here. Andy Reid is already run-hesitant, and without Isiah Pacheco in the lineup, one would think short passes will supplant a running game against the Bills defense, which has been spotty since suffering numerous injuries.

Prediction: Patrick Mahomes

Which player will have the most RECEPTIONS?

Travis Kelce, Chiefs (worth 6 points); Stefon Diggs, Bills (worth 7 points); T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings (worth 8 points); DJ Moore, Bears (worth 9 points)

I sound like a broken record here, but stacking Mahomes and Kelce isn't a bad strategy at all this week. Kansas City needs to get going offensively, and when in doubt, who better to trust? Hockenson is an interesting option if you are looking to go a little off the board.

Prediction: Travis Kelce

Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengal; Davante Adams, Raiders

The Colts defense has been an issue all year, and if Jake Browning can be close to as effective as he was Monday night, there's no reason Ja'Marr Chase shouldn't have a huge game. Mike Evans is about as consistent as they come. We'll see how effective Justin Jefferson is in his first game back. I'm not sure he'll go crazy here, and the Raiders offense seems to be more inclined to be more run-oriented since the coaching change. Sure, Adams is getting his looks, but I'm not sure he can match Chase or Evans here.

Prediction: Chase, Evans, Jefferson, Adams

What will be the outcome of the Seahawks-49ers game?

Seahawks win, tie or lose by 10 points or fewer; 49ers win by 11 points or more

All but one of the Niners' nine wins have come by at least 13 points, including a 31-13 rout in Seattle a couple of weeks ago. I'm guessing a lot of people will expect SF to have a bit of a letdown off the win in Philadelphia while Seattle has some extra rest here. I think it's a bigger deal that the Niners are just much better than Seattle and have owned them lately. They also have a chance to get the No. 1 seed in the NFC. I don’t think this one will be close.

Prediction: 49ers win by 11 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 49ers 34, Seahawks 14

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

