FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 13 Picks, Predictions

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Jacoby Brissett, Matthew Stafford, Daniel Jones, Justin Herbert

Stafford is the MVP favorite and has been on an absolute tear as of late. He's the only QB in the league to have reached 30 pass TDs, and he's also fifth in yards with 2,830. Expect him to carve up a Panthers defense that's more than likely to be overmatched.

PREDICTION: Matthew Stafford

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS this week (highest to lowest)

Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Again, I have to go with Stafford and the Rams here. Los Angeles has a top five passer (Stafford), the league's leader in TD receptions (Davante Adams), and a top 10 rusher (Kyren Williams). Seattle also gets a struggling Vikings team and should put up points, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to dominate opposing secondaries.

PREDICTION: Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Buccaneers

3. Which of the following will occur?

De'von Achane 110+ Scrimmage Yards

Justin Jefferson 80+ Receiving Yards

Sam Darnold 275+ Passing Yards

None

Achane is one of seven players in the league to have eclipsed 1,200 scrimmage yards on the year, and he's sixth among all running backs. While New Orleans' defense has actually been better than its 2-9 record reflects, Achane should go to work in this spot.

PREDICTION: De'Von Achane +110 scrimmage yards

4. Predict Davante Adams RECEIVING YARDS vs CAR:

0-50, 50-70, 70-95, 95-120+

Adams has had over 60 receiving yards in three of his last four games, but hasn't reached 80 since Week 5. He's the most dominant goal-line receiver in the league, and is a TD machine— but he's probably going to continue staying in the 50-to-70 range for receiving yards.

PREDICTION: 50-70

5. Which player will have the MOST RECEPTIONS?

Puka Nacua, Nico Collins, Tetairoa McMillan, Jaylen Waddle

Nacua is one of five players in the league to have 80 receptions this year and only one of three receivers to do so (Ja'Marr Chase, Jaxon Smith-Njigba). It's either him or Waddle against the Saints in this spot. I'll go with Nacua.

PREDICTION: Puka Nacua

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Vikings win, tie, or lose by 11 points or fewer OR Seahawks win by 12 points or more

Seattle's been one of the best teams in the NFC all season. Darnold threw 4 INTs against the Rams and they still only lost by two. Minnesota is 4-7 and J.J. McCarthy has been struggling. The Seahawks should roll here.

PREDICTION: Seahawks win by 12 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Seattle 28, Minnesota 14

