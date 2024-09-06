National Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 1 picks Updated Sep. 6, 2024 11:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 1 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the UFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on UFL Week 6 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which player will have the most PASSING YARDS in Week 1?

Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson, Caleb Williams

While Burrow might seem like the easy choice here, especially considering they play a Patriots team that is expected to be one of the worst teams in the league this year, I'm going to go with Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback led all players in passing touchdowns last season with 36, and was also third in pass yards with 4,516. It's also worth noting that the last time he faced the Browns, he threw for 502 yards and four touchdown passes in a Week 4 matchup in 2020.

Prediction: Dak Prescott

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants

The Falcons made a splash in the offseason with the signing of Kirk Cousins, and he'll have multiple weapons to work with like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. While the Steelers defense is staunch, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson should be able to muster up some new tricks after being an assistant coach under Sean McVay for the last five seasons. The Vikings could also be a good pick here as they'll face a Giants team that has a lot of questions on both sides of the ball.

Prediction: Atlanta, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, New York

3. Who will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing and receiving)?

Bijan Robinson, Alvin Kamara, De'Von Achane, Najee Harris

As mentioned above, I think the Falcons offense is going to be much improved this year. That starts with Bijan Robinson. As a rookie, he put up 976 rush yards and 487 receiving yards along with eight total touchdowns. I only expect these totals to increase in his sophomore campaign. Kamara is also a smart pick here, as he's been one of the best receiving backs in NFL history and also faces a Panthers defense that gave up nearly 25 points a game last season.

Prediction: Bijan Robinson

4. Which player will record the MOST SACKS in Week 1?

T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson, Micah Parsons

Trey Hendrickson's 17.5 sacks was tied for the second-most in the league last season, and he faces a Patriots offensive line that features several new faces this year. Watt did lead all players in sacks lasts season, but the Falcons offensive line features two Pro Bowlers in Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom.

Prediction: Trey Hendrickson

5. Order the following by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS (highest to lowest)

Justin Jefferson, DJ Moore, CeeDee Lamb, Marvin Harrison Jr.

This might be an obvious pick, but Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL and is going to get his targets regardless of who Minnesota's quarterback is. The last time he played the Giants, he recorded 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in a Week 16 matchup in 2022.

Prediction: Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, DJ Moore, Marvin Harrison Jr.

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Dallas Cowboys win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer OR Cleveland Browns win by 3 points or more

I was a bit surprised to see the Cowboys as underdogs in this matchup. Dak Prescott is coming off one of the best seasons in his career, CeeDee Lamb set the franchise single-season record in receptions and receiving yards last year, and Micah Parsons is still one of the best edge rushers in the league. The Browns have a talented roster, but the Cowboys have gone 12-5 in three consecutive seasons for a reason.

Prediction: Dallas to win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer

Tie Breaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Dallas 28, Cleveland 21

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

