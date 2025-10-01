National Football League FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL London Game Picks, Predictions Published Oct. 3, 2025 1:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Read below for my thoughts on the Week 5 London Game between Cleveland and Minnesota.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which team will have MORE PASSING YARDS?

This is a close one. Dillon Gabriel will make his first regular-season NFL start for Cleveland, and rookie starts are usually choppy at best. On the other hand, in two starts since J.J. McCarthy went down, Carson Wentz has had 173 passing yards and 350 for the Vikings, but the Browns have the best defense in the league. I’m guessing that Wentz, just off experience alone, can outduel Gabriel here.

PREDICTION: Vikings

2. Rank these players by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Jerome Ford, Zavier Scott, Quinshon Judkins, Jordan Mason

Rushing the ball on Cleveland is hard, but Cleveland also can't rush the ball. The Browns are allowing a league-low 70.3 rushing yards per game, but their 84.8 rushing yards are the third-fewest in the NFL. What a dilemma. Judkins will get the bulk of the carries for the Browns, and Mason will be in the same spot for the Vikings.

PREDICTION: Judkins, Mason, Ford, Scott

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jerry Jeudy, Harold Fannin Jr.

Jefferson had his first 100-yard receiving game of the season last week — the first week Addison was eligible to play. Addison also came out of the gates over 100 yards. Those two are clicking with Wentz on some level, and even though this Browns defense is legit, Gabriel & Co. will have their hands full trying to move the ball on the Minnesota D as well.

PREDICTION: Jefferson, Addison, Fannin Jr., Jeudy

4. Which of the following will occur?

Quinshon Judkins 1+ TD

Carson Wentz 2+ TD

45+ combined points

None

I don't think we're reaching 45 points here, and I don't think Wentz is throwing two TDs, although it's not out of the question. Judkins has scored a rushing TD each of the last two weeks. He's gaining traction in that porous offense.

PREDICTION: Quinshon Judkins 1+ TD

5. How many passing completions will Carson Wentz have vs. CLE?

Cleveland has faced Joe Burrow (14), Lamar Jackson (19), Jordan Love (18) and Jared Goff (16) … and none have reached 20 completions. Wentz will fall somewhere in the high teens.

PREDICTION: 18-22

6. What will be the outcome of this London 🇬🇧 showdown?

Vikings win by 4 or more points OR Browns win, tie or lose by 3 or fewer points

I think the Browns have reached the point in the season where they are just trying to see what they have at quarterback, having benched Joe Flacco after a 1-3 start. I'm not sure winning is on the top of the organization's mind.

PREDICTION: Vikings win by 4 or more points

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Vikings 20, Browns 13

