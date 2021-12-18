National Football League FOX Bet Super 6: Patriots vs. Colts picks to win $10,000 for free 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

For the first decade of this century, this was the rivalry that defined the AFC.

Two Hall of Fame quarterbacks, matching up either in the brutal elements of Foxborough or the climate-controlled surroundings of an Indiana dome. Two coaches with Hall of Fame resumes who personified their franchises. And a give and tug that one game could determine who would be playing in the ultimate game at the end.

The Patriots and Colts had an incredible rivalry. It turns out, they still do.

New England has fallen in love with Mac Jones while Bill Belichick has worked his magic again, one year after hearing the whispers that it was Tom Brady who was solely responsible for the Patriot Dynasty. The Pats are atop the AFC East at 8-4, have won seven in a row and can regain home field advantage in the AFC playoffs with a win on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium (8 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Meanwhile, Frank Reich’s Indianapolis squad has developed its own identity to emerge out of the Peyton Manning/Tony Dungy shadow. The Colts are 7-6, planted firmly in the sixth seed in the bunched up AFC and winners of six of the past eight games. Carson Wentz has quietly had a great first season as Colts QB while running back Jonathan Taylor could be entering MVP conversations with a spectacular season.

And you could take home $10,000 on Patriots-Colts by playing FOX Bet Super 6! Just identify the correct answers to all six questions, and you could take home the jackpot.

Just download the free FOX Bet Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device and play. It’s quick, easy and fun.

Here are the questions for Saturday night’s contest and some quick thoughts to help you cash in.

How many passing touchdowns will there be in the game?

0-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6-plus

Wentz has thrown three touchdown passes in a game three different times this year for Indianapolis. Jones has only done it once this year and has been held without a TD pass in three different games. Remember, there may be rust since he hasn’t really thrown passes in games in two weeks since that three pass effort in Buffalo two Mondays ago. Prediction: 4

Which team will have the highest kick return average, and what will that average be?

Patriots, Colts or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 35-plus yards

Both teams rank in the Top 10 in kickoff return average- Colts are fifth at 24.4, Patriots are seventh at 23.9. Give the edge to the Colts and Isaiah Rodgers- who has broken a 72 yard kickoff return this year. The Patriots longest? 37 yards. Prediction: Colts, 35-plus

Which team will have the highest punt average, and what will that average be?

Patriots, Colts or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 47-plus yards

Like other numbers, this one is in the same ballpark- the Colts are at 41.5 per punt while the Patriots are at 40.5. Flip a coin. Prediction: Patriots, 43

Which team will have the longest field goal, and how long will it be?

Patriots, Colts, Tie with ranges from 1 to 54-plus yards

The Colts are the only team in the NFL to only try one field goal from 50 yards plus. They missed it. The Patriots have hit eight of 13 from beyond the 50. That feels like a safer play. Prediction: Patriots 54+

Which team will have the most solo tackles and what will they have?

Patriots, Colts or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 46-plus yards

For whatever it is worth, the Colts are fourth from the bottom in the league in solo tackles at 476. The Patriots are good at getting great contact and finishing the play defensively. This is right up Belichick’s wheelhouse. Prediction: Patriots, 44

Who wins and by how many points?

Patriots, Colts or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 17-plus yards

The Colts are the team that appears more desperate and Reich is the type of coach who will pull out all the stops it is necessary to win. Remember, that’s what happened when he was the Eagles offensive coordinator for that memorable Super Bowl in Minneapolis in 2018. But just like you cringe picking against Nick Saban and Alabama, picking against the Hoodie and the Patriots is a risky proposition. Carson Wentz isn’t Peyton Manning and Mac Jones may not be Tom Brady. And yet, both should make it interesting enough- and the Patriots usually find ways to win those interesting enough games by pulling away late. Prediction: Patriots by 9-10

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

