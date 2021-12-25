National Football League FOX Bet Super 6: Last chance to win a house for free 9 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Lambeau Field is the NFL’s living room.

It is where the history of the league takes center stage. The pictures around the atrium hang like family portraits — Starr, Lombardi, Kramer, Favre, White — and the stories that are told here echo through the generations.

So it is fitting that America will come home to its NFL roots on Saturday afternoon for the Christmas holiday to its NFL roots. And for the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers, those holiday feelings also carry the weight of the playoffs. The Browns are trying to stay alive in the AFC North and wild card races. The Packers have the lead in the race for home field in the NFC throughout after clinching the North division title last week.

How many total touchdowns will there be in the game?

0-3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8-plus

One thing we know with the Packers is that Aaron Rodgers is going to get his share of scoring. The question is: what will the Browns look like? Baker Mayfield has spent the past two weeks in COVID-19 protocols and the other key cog in the offense — running back Kareem Hunt — is out because of health and safety issues as well as a knee injury. For this to be a high end of the scale number, Cleveland is going to need a huge Nick Chubb day. Prediction: 6

Which team will have the highest kick return average, and what will that average be?

Browns, Packers or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 31-plus yards

The second-worst kickoff return average in the NFL belongs to the Packers, who have returned the ball on average just 16.9 yards. The Browns are at 19.9 yards per return. Of 53 kickoffs returned by the two teams this year, just two have gone for 40 yards or more and only 23 have gone 20 yards or more. Get the hint? Prediction: Browns, 19-20

Which team will have the highest punt average, and what will that average be?

Browns, Packers or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 47-plus yards

Dustin Colquitt won the Browns job officially this week and has averaged 45.9 yards per punt. Meanwhile, Packers punter Corey Bojorquez has been solid all year, averaging 47.4 yards a kick. One issue to keep in mind is weather. The harsher it is, the less likely for big numbers. Prediction: Packers, 44 yards

Which team will have the longest field goal, and how long will it be?

Browns, Packers or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 54-plus yards

Chase McLaughlin was given a vote of confidence this week by Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski after missing his lone field goal attempt in Monday night’s loss to the Raiders. He’s 2-for-6 in his last four games. Obviously, the Packers kicking woes with Mason Crosby have been celebrated with Crosby going 20-for-29 and really struggling (4-for-8) from 40-to-49. Prediction: Packers, 41-43

Which team will have the most solo tackles, and how many will they have?

Browns, Packers or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 48-plus

If you go down the team solo tackle stats, you will see that the Browns and Packers are virtually statistically even after 14 games – the Browns have 544 solo tackles and the Packers have 540. So what’s the separating factor on this pick? The Packers defense is likely to be on the field less if the Browns don’t pass the ball effectively without Hunt in the lineup to generate the running game. Prediction: Browns, 45

Who wins and by how many points?

Browns, Packers or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 17-plus yards

There are a lot of things that point Green Bay’s way. Cleveland on a ridiculously short week, injury plagued with COVID-19 issues is chief among them. The Browns may have seen their hearts ripped out of their chest on Monday night, and then they have to get on a plane for Green Bay on a holiday against a team that has the path to home field advantage paved for it. That’s almost mission impossible. Prediction: Packers, 13-14 points

