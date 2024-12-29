National Football League Former president Jimmy Carter honored by sports world following his death at age 100 Published Dec. 29, 2024 9:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, died at age 100 on Sunday. Carter, the longest-living president in American history, died at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by family.

Carter leaves a legacy highlighted by his humanitarian efforts around the world. The Nobel Foundation noted "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development" when it awarded him its peace prize in 2002.

Less known, and admittedly less consequential, is Carter's lifelong sports fandom. He was the first president to invite the Super Bowl champions to the White House, a tradition that continues to this day. In 1980, he hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the reigning World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, at the president's residence.

The Georgia native was also a supporter of Atlanta's professional sports teams, including the Braves, Falcons and Hawks. They, among others, paid tribute to the former president shortly after his passing on Sunday.

Here's a look at how Carter's life was remembered across the sports world.

NFL

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend and role model, President Jimmy Carter," Blank's statement read. "He was a great American, a proud Georgian and an inspirational global humanitarian. He lived his life with great civic responsibility and took it upon himself to be the change he wished to see amongst others."

Washington Commanders

The Commanders held a moment of silence for Carter ahead of their game on Sunday night, which was against the Falcons.

MLB

Atlanta Braves

The Braves issued a statement on Carter's passing late Sunday afternoon.

"President Carter was a testament to the best America, and Georgia, can produce," the Braves wrote in their statement. "He served both his country and home state with honor his entire life. While the world knew him as a remarkable humanitarian and peacemaker, we knew him as a dedicated Braves fan and we will miss having him in the stands cheering on his Braves."

MLB

The league also issued a statement on Carter's death.

"A Georgia native, President Carter was an ardent supporter of the Atlanta Braves. As Governor of Georgia, he was in attendance when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record at Atlanta's Fulton County Stadium on April 8, 1974," the league wrote. "Over the years, President and Mrs. Carter would often be seen cheering on the Braves in many Postseason contests. We extend our deepest condolences to the Carter family."

MLB Network shared video of Carter throwing out the first pitch in the 1995 World Series, won by Atlanta over Cleveland.

NBA

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks were also among the Atlanta teams to release a statement addressing Carter's passing.

"President Jimmy Carter represented all the best of Georgia," the team wrote. "From his rural upbringing that he never strayed from, to his passion for Atlanta sports, Carter was proud of his home state and left a legacy for Georgians to be proud of, too.

He showed the world for a century what could be accomplished when leadership, faith, and diplomacy meet southern hospitality. He and his wife Rosalynn left Georgia and our nation better than they found it, pouring their lives into service, especially for those who could not protect or provide for themselves.

"Our deepest condolences along with our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

NBA

The NBA celebrated Carter's humanitarianism in its statement remembering the former president.

"The NBA family mourns the passing of President Jimmy Carter," the league wrote. "President Carter's extraordinary humanitarian efforts and commitment to public service are an inspiration to people everywhere."

College football

Carter's alma mater, Navy, also posted a tribute to him as he played sprint football for the school.

How fans remembered Jimmy Carter

In addition to the Atlanta teams, some fans connected Carter to other happenings in the sports world. One even noted the number of homers Babe Ruth hit during Carter's lifetime.

Another remembered when Carter welcomed a college championship team to the White House.

The Men in Blazers account recalled when Carter invited Brazilian soccer legend Pelé to the White House in 1977.

Pelé died on Dec. 29, 2022, exactly two years before Carter passed away.

