National Football League
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Gets First HC Win With Norfolk State
National Football League

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Gets First HC Win With Norfolk State

Published Sep. 7, 2025 11:33 a.m. ET

Evan Helfrich kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime to give former NFL quarterback Michael Vick his first collegiate head coaching victory with Norfolk State, 34-31 over Virginia State on Saturday night.

Vick, who played in the NFL for 13 seasons after his college career at Virginia Tech, took over the Spartans program last December.

He was nearly denied his first win after the Spartans (1-1) saw Division-II Virginia State take a 31-24 lead with 2:14 to go with a touchdown and then watched a 46-yard field-goal attempt by the Trojans hit the crossbar after the Spartans had tied the game with 53 seconds left on Jaylen Laudermilk's 33-yard run.

The Trojans turned the ball over on downs in overtime, opening the door for the Spartans, who scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally from a 23-7 deficit.

Otto Kuhns threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns for Norfolk State.

Rahsaan Matthews Jr. passed for 299 yards and two scores for Virginia State (1-1) with Marquis Smith finishing with 105 yards receiving and Ajenavi Byrd 101.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 'Start Winning or Get Out': Dave Portnoy's Message to Bill Belichick at UNC

'Start Winning or Get Out': Dave Portnoy's Message to Bill Belichick at UNC

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes