'Forever Grateful': Russell Wilson reveals Seahawks gifted him throwback jersey
The frosty relationship between Russell Wilson and Seattle Seahawks appears to have thawed a bit.
As Wilson starts the next part of his career Pittsburgh Steelers, he revealed in a video posted to social media Tuesday that he had received a custom throwback jersey from the Seahawks with his name and famous No. 3. The Seahawks debuted their 1990s-era throwbacks last season, one year after trading Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
"Seahawks, super, super grateful for you guys sending me this," Wilson said in the video. "Obviously, a lot of amazing memories there, and so you guys sending me this means the world to me. Forever grateful."
Wilson spent 10 seasons with the team that took him in the third round, No. 75 overall, in the 2012 NFL Draft. He helped Seattle to its only Super Bowl win in 2014 and a return to the game a year later, which culminated in a narrow loss to Tom Brady's New England Patriots. Wilson also reached the Pro Bowl in nine of his 10 professional seasons in Seattle.
However, Wilson was traded to the Broncos in a blockbuster deal in 2022. He struggled in his two years in Denver after being handed 5-year, $245 million contract extension shortly following his arrival with the Broncos. Denver released Wilson at the end of last season, sustaining an unprecedented $86 million hit against the salary cap to do so. The Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year, $1.2 million deal in May, and the veteran is expected to be Pittsburgh's starter in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
