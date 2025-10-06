National Football League Favorite 'Dogs: Back Game Gators, Surprising Saints Updated Oct. 7, 2025 12:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Underdogs are everyone's favorites.

With both the college football and NFL seasons in full swing, each week we’re going to take a look at which underdogs I like most before the pigskin begins.

Let's check out my picks from Week 7 of the college football season and Week 6 of the NFL season.

Florida @ No. 5 Texas A&M

The hot seat for Florida head coach Billy Napier got an ice pack on Saturday, or at least a cool towel for the moment, as the Gators upset the much-hyped Texas Longhorns.

Can they do it two weeks in a row?

This week, Florida gets another shot at a highly-touted team from Texas, as undefeated Texas A&M awaits. While the Aggies certainly look like a potential Playoff team, they might be seeing a different version of Florida than the one we saw the first month of the season, prior to the Gators’ bye week.

Five-star recruit Dallas Wilson made his debut in Week 6, and the freshman wide receiver wasted no time proving that he’s a difference maker, as he caught six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway has been battling injury since camp, and perhaps the bye week served as the rest he needed to get himself healthy and on track. He was 21-for-28 passing for nearly 300 yards against Texas.

If the Florida offense is rejuvenated, the Gators are a dangerous team. The defense went on the road and held LSU to just 10 first downs and played Miami in a game that was 13-7 very late in the fourth quarter.

The Gators have the talent to hang around Saturday and pull off another upset.

PICK: Florida (+7.5) to lose by fewer than 7.5 points or win outright

Patriots @ Saints

It’s not the prettiest group of teams to choose from for anyone looking for NFL underdogs to back in Week 6. But we saw a ton of upsets last week, and there are likely more on tap this week.

With that being said, I like the Saints.

While they were expected to be among the worst teams in the NFL this year, they’ve been surprisingly respectable. Sure, they got blown out a few weeks back in Seattle, but that was a result of disastrous special teams play, and they've been competitive in every other game so far.

A couple of one-score losses to the 49ers and Cardinals, and a defeat at the hands of the Bills in a game that was competitive throughout, account for the other three losses for New Orleans.

The Saints just defeated the Giants and now get a Patriots team that could be flat coming off of an emotional win in Buffalo.

Look for N.O. to continue to overachieve this Sunday against the Patriots.

PICK: Saints (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points or win outright

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

