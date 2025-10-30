Family of Late Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Auctioning Bulk of Memorabilia

One of the more distinguished parts of late Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was his memorabilia collection – which is estimated to be worth over $1 billion – and some of those items will now be made available.

"This decision was not made lightly, but with deep reflection and love for the legacy he built," the Irsay family said in a statement released by the Colts on Thursday about the decision to auction off the majority of the memorabilia collection. "Our dad was a passionate collector, driven not by possession, but by a profound appreciation for the beauty, history and cultural resonance of the items he curated.

"From iconic instruments to handwritten lyrics by legends to rare historical artifacts and documents, each piece in the collection tells a story – and he was always so excited to share those stories with the world."

The auction will be run by Christie's, a prominent auction house, with the Irsay family keeping some of the memorabilia and sending some of the money they bring in to charity.

Muhammad Ali's 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" belt, a saddle used for legendary racing horse "Secretariat" and instruments used by The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix are among the many pieces of esteemed memorabilia in the Irsay family's collection.

In the wake of Irsay's death in May, his three children – Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson – have taken part-ownership of the team. Irsay-Gordon is Owner and CEO; Foyt is Owner and Executive Vice President; Jackson is Owner, Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts foundation.

The Colts franchise – at the time, the Baltimore Colts – was originally acquired by Robert Irsay in 1972. Jim Irsay assumed control when his father, Robert, passed away in 1997. The Colts moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984.

Thus far this season, the Colts have the best record in the NFL at 7-1.

