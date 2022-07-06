Atlanta Falcons
Falcons sign former Bears DT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal Falcons sign former Bears DT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons sign former Bears DT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal

39 mins ago

The Atlanta Falcons acquired run-stopping help for the middle of their defensive line, signing former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal Wednesday.

Goldman, 28, started 73 of 81 games in six seasons with the Bears. The 6-foot-3, 325-pound Goldman will join Grady Jarrett as veterans on the defensive front. The second-round pick from Florida State in 2015 will likely compete for a starting job at nose tackle in the Falcons’ base 3-4 defense.

Goldman played in 14 games in 2021, including 10 starts.

The addition of Goldman addresses a glaring need on the defensive line for the Falcons, who were 7-10 in 2021 under first-year coach Arthur Smith. Atlanta did not re-sign free agent Tyeler Davison, and are counting on such young linemen as Marlon Davidson and Ta’Quon Graham to play a bigger role this season.

Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, is returning after signing a $51 million, three-year contract extension that continues through the 2025 season.

Get more from Atlanta Falcons Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes