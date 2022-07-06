Atlanta Falcons Falcons sign former Bears DT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Atlanta Falcons acquired run-stopping help for the middle of their defensive line, signing former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal Wednesday.

Goldman, 28, started 73 of 81 games in six seasons with the Bears. The 6-foot-3, 325-pound Goldman will join Grady Jarrett as veterans on the defensive front. The second-round pick from Florida State in 2015 will likely compete for a starting job at nose tackle in the Falcons’ base 3-4 defense.

Goldman played in 14 games in 2021, including 10 starts.

The addition of Goldman addresses a glaring need on the defensive line for the Falcons, who were 7-10 in 2021 under first-year coach Arthur Smith. Atlanta did not re-sign free agent Tyeler Davison, and are counting on such young linemen as Marlon Davidson and Ta’Quon Graham to play a bigger role this season.

Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, is returning after signing a $51 million, three-year contract extension that continues through the 2025 season.

